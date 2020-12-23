Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Roads closed in Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone and Redwood counties (Dec. 23, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. – (4:00 p.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed all state highways in Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone, and Redwood counties due to whiteout conditions and multiple crashes.

In addition, the following highway segments remain closed due to zero visibility and multiple crashes.

  • Hwy 23 is closed from Granite Falls to the Lyon County border
  • Hwy 68 is closed in Yellow Medicine County
  • Hwy 67 is closed from US 75 to Granite Falls in Yellow Medicine County

Roadways will remain closed until conditions improve. When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Drivers can be fined up to $1,000 and/or sentenced to 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties could apply.

A no travel advisory has been issued for Kandiyohi, Meeker and eastern Chippewa counties.

A no travel advisory remains in effect for state highways in the following southwest Minnesota counties. Strong winds and blowing snow are creating whiteout conditions.

  • Chippewa
  • Kandiyohi
  • Lac qui Parle
  • Meeker
  • Western Renville
  • Yellow Medicine

No Travel Advised means that the roadway has deteriorated and/or visibility has been reduced to the point that it is very dangerous to travel; there are reports of intermittent white out conditions; and, some weather conditions can be severe enough that road treatments, such as salt or sand, are not effective.

Motorists are advised not to travel in these counties until conditions improve.

The public can view winter road conditions from plow cameras available through 511mn.org. Please note that not all plows have cameras. Road conditions on major highways can also be viewed through the Road Weather Information System (RWIS), which is also part of 511.

Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest.

###

