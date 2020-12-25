Dovanu Cosmetics Launches a Brand New Website Just in Time For Christmas
Dovanu offers an all-natural product delivered in attractive eco-friendly packaging that features an organic balm crafted to sooth, soften and nourish the body.
Dovanu Cosmetics will start offering an unparalleled product called Nilotika Silk that is prepared with pure organic vegetable fat extracted from Vitellaria Nilotica, a tree from East Africa.”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How bold and confident is Dovanu Cosmetics? So bold and confident that it’s announced the launch of its retail store in Canada just as it’s unveiling its attractive, elegant website (www.DovanuCosmetics.com) on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.
Only Santa, a small band of Elves, and a handful of veteran reindeer are that bold.
It’s only fitting, then, that (while the world continues to struggle with disruptive global pandemics) Dovanu Cosmetics has made a deliberately conscious decision to put an emphasis on nourishment that’s richly rooted in nature rather than in synthetic, man-made, artificial substitutes.
Company officials put it this way:
“To succeed in this goal, Dovanu Cosmetics will start offering an unparalleled product called Nilotika Silk that is prepared with pure organic vegetable fat extracted from Vitellaria Nilotica, a tree from East Africa.”
The texture and soft natural aroma of this product gives it the required properties to be a moisturizing balm that will help sooth, soften, and protect dry and damaged skin.
“This product will be released in an eco-friendly packaging that encompasses a stylish glass jar with a natural bamboo lid,” a company spokesperson said. “…the rise of consciousness in the way we buy and consume natural products is closely related to the increasing awareness about the biosphere deterioration and global socio-economic inequality.”
All this underscores the current expansion in the marketplace for natural, high-quality, organic products.
“This could be an opportunity for Dovanu Cosmetics for the introduction in Canada and USA of fine cosmetic products that will satisfy the specific needs of a new more conscious segment of the skin-care products market.”
ABOUT: Dovanu Cosmetics has made a deliberately conscious effort to put an emphasis on nature—rather than on synthetic, man-made, substitutes. Dovanu feels that increasing awareness about the deterioration of the biosphere and global socio-economic inequality will usher in a new era destined to change how consumers interact with cosmetics.
