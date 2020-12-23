New Haven Barracks / Weapons Violation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B503260
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Neil Carey
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#:802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 0708
INCIDENT LOCATION: 681 Jerusalem Rd Starksboro, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Dusty Grace
AGE:27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12-23-20 at approximately 0708 hours Vermont State Police responded to family
fight at 681 Jerusalem Rd. In Starksboro, VT. The investigation resulted in the
arrest of Dusty Grace for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Unlawful
Mischief. Grace was later released on conditions and a citation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12-24-20 1100 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.