New Haven Barracks / Weapons Violation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B503260

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Neil Carey                            

STATION: New Haven                    

CONTACT#:802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 0708

INCIDENT LOCATION: 681 Jerusalem Rd Starksboro, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Dusty Grace                                              

AGE:27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Starksboro, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12-23-20 at approximately 0708 hours Vermont State Police responded to family

fight at 681 Jerusalem Rd. In Starksboro, VT. The investigation resulted in the

arrest of Dusty Grace for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Unlawful

Mischief. Grace was later released on conditions and a citation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12-24-20 1100 hours           

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

