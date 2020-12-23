Eagle I Announces Change in Management
NEWS RELEASE
Eagle I Capital Corporation (“Eagle I” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Neil Novak has been appointed to the board of directors of the Company.
Mr. Novak (Cambridge, Ontario) is a senior executive with 4 decades of experience in the junior resource and mining sector. Since graduating from University of Waterloo in 1977, he has been working as an exploration geologist in North and South America, Europe, Africa and Asia, providing management expertise in the role of senior officer for numerous junior resource companies. Neil was instrumental in several significant discoveries including 10 kimberlites in Ontario and a few in Quebec. At the 2010 Prospectors and Developers Convention in Toronto, Mr. Novak, along with four others, was awarded PDAC’s Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year Award 2009 for his key role in the discovery the “Ring of Fire” exploration area with its numerous deposits of nickel, copper, zinc and chrome. Mr. Novak is a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.) registered with the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario, a Fellow of the Geological Association of Canada (F.G.A.C.). Mr. Novak brings a wealth of expertise and experience to the team.
About Eagle I
The Company is a mineral exploration company with no current activities or operations.
For additional information:
Michael Lerner
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer & Director
T: 416-710-4906
E: mlerner10@gmail.com
Michael Lerner
Eagle I Capital Corporation
+1 4167104906
