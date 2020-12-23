FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

DDOT Opens Three Car Free Lanes Beginning January 4

(WASHINGTON, DC) — Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced the opening of Car Free Lanes on 14th Street NW; Martin Luther King Jr, Avenue SE, and M Street SE. Enforcement for all three facilities will begin January 4, 2021.

“We are thrilled to deliver these three projects that will help residents safely and efficiently travel everywhere they live, work, and play in the District,” said DDOT Director Jeff Marootian. “The Bowser Administration is committed to improving bus travel speeds and reliability across the District; the opening of these Car Free Lanes delivers on that promise.”

All three projects are designated by red curb-lane paint. The fine for unauthorized driving or parking in a Car Free Lane is $200. The Car Free Lanes have been installed in the following corridors:

14th Street NW between Euclid Street NW and Irving Street NW, which are restricted to buses and bicyclists 24 hours per day, 7 days a week.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue SE, between W Street SE and St. Elizabeths East Campus, which are restricted to buses and bicyclists travelling northbound during the morning peak and southbound direction during the evening peak.

M Street SE between 10th Street SE and Half Street SE, which are restricted to buses and bicyclists in both directions during the morning and evening peaks.

DDOT will study the performance of buses and other mobility options in the Car Free Lanes to assess benefits, impacts, and necessary refinements.

Car Free Lanes are part of DDOT’s Bus Priority Program, the Bowser Administration’s initiative to enhance bus service across all eight wards of the District. These lanes allow WMATA and Circulator buses to operate efficiently and help passengers avoid crowds and maintain social distance on buses.

For more information about all three projects and the District’s Bus Priority Program, please visit ddot.dc.gov/page/bus-priority.

