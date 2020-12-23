Andrew Jones Auctions will ring in 2021 with a pair of online DTLA Collections & Estates auctions, January 12th and 27th

Thomas Jefferson (1743-1826) ship's passport, signed in April 1805, countersigned by James Madison (1751-1836), estimate $3,000-$5,000. Full-length oil on canvas portrait of a girl in a white dress with flowers thought to be Elizabeth O'Kane, 1842, by George Henry Durrie (American, 1820-1863), estimate $5,000-$7,000. Pair of Chinese hardwood side chairs, height 41in (104cm); width 19in (48cm); depth of seat 16in (40.5cm), estimate $10,000-$15,000. 19th century oil on canvas Hudson River School painting titled View Between 6th & 7th Lake, John Brown Track (North Woods), Rockwell Pt., estimate $3,000-$5,000. 16th/17th century Tibetan repoussé gilt copper model of a Nagaraja on a stand, height 8in (20cm), width 5 1/2in (14cm), estimate $3,000-$5,000.

The Jan. 12 sale will contain American and English decorative arts. The Jan. 27 event will be broad and varied, featuring fine Chinese and Asian works of art.

We start strong in 2021 with a marathon of nearly 900 lots over two sales in January. The auctions are full of eclectic, whimsical and interesting items spanning hundreds of years of world culture. ” — Andrew Jones