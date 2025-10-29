Miller & Miller Auctions will hold a two-session, online-only Gas, Oil & General Store Advertising auction, November 15

Canadian 1958 round double-sided porcelain Supertest Service Station dealer sign (“Canada’s All Canadian Company”), 5 feet diameter, graded 8.5 both sides. Estimate: CA$12,000-$15,000. Canadian 1930s Service Station Equipment Company “ClearVision Model 700” double visible gasoline pump, a show-quality restoration to Supertest branding. Estimate: CA$25,000-$30,000. Two Canadian 1930s single-sided porcelain Ford V8 Dealer signs mounted back-to-back, 79 inches by 76 inches, in the original frame, including brackets. Estimate: CA$20,000-$25,000. Canadian 1930s single-sided porcelain Red Indian Aviation Motor Oil sign (“For Those Who Want the Best”), 26 ¼ inches by 72 ½ inches and graded 8.0. Estimate: CA$20,000-$25,000. American 1940s Chevrolet (“Super Service”) single-sided porcelain neon sign, tested and working and measuring 42 ¼ inches by 49 inches, graded 8.75. Estimate: CA$12,000-$15,000.

The auction, with start times of 9am and 6pm Eastern, features the outstanding Jason Patzer Collection. In total, 437 lots will come up for bid.

As a successful home builder, it’s impressive that Jason Patzer found time to build such a collection. We’ve never handled a collection of Canadian petroliana quite this comprehensive.” — Ethan Miller

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A two-session, online-only Gas, Oil & General Store Advertising auction featuring the outstanding Jason Patzer Collection is planned for Saturday, November 15th by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. , with a morning session at 9am and an evening session 6pm (Eastern time). A total of 437 lots will come up for bid across the two sessions.“As a successful home builder, it’s impressive Mr. Patzer found time to build such a collection,” said Ethan Miller of Miller & Miller Auctions. Ltd. “Much like his business, he took it seriously, sourcing the rare variations. We’ve never handled a collection of Canadian petroliana quite this comprehensive. He held nothing back. It’s stuff you simply can’t find. We’re proud to offer it.”Most of the expected higher-dollar items will be offered in the morning session, led by lot #222, a Canadian 1930s Service Station Equipment Company “ClearVision Model 700” double visible gasoline pump, an exceptional example of a show-quality restoration to Supertest branding and colors. Supertest operated numerous gas stations across Canada. The limited run of the Model 700 make this 124-inch-tall gasoline pump extremely rare. It should gavel for $25,000-$30,000.All estimates in this report are in Canadian dollars.Lot #189 consists of two Canadian 1930s single-sided porcelain Ford V8 Dealer signs mounted back-to-back. The sign celebrates Henry Ford’s iconic and revolutionary V8 engine, introduced in 1932. The sign is impressive at 79 inches by 76 inches and is retained in the original frame, including brackets, which extend 22 inches in height from the upper edge. Condition grades are as follows: V8: 7.5; Ford Oval: 7.25; Oval: 8.0; V8: 8.0. The estimate is a lofty $20,000-$25,000.Lot #267 is a Canadian 1930s single-sided porcelain Red Indian Aviation Motor Oil sign (“For Those Who Want the Best”), 26 ¼ inches by 72 ½ inches and in untouched original condition, graded 8.0. The sign shows Red Indian’s distinctive Native American logo, in full headdress (often called a war bonnet), symbolizing the noble characteristics of courage, bravery and hard work. The sign isn’t perfect by any means but it’s still expected to command $20,000-$25,000.Lot #162 is a Canadian 1958 round double-sided porcelain Supertest Service Station dealer sign (“Canada’s All Canadian Company”), five feet in diameter and graded 8.5 on both sides, with both exhibiting excellent color and gloss. Supertest Petroleum was founded in 1923 in London, Ontario. The company utilized the green maple leaf logo on its signage to emphasize its all-Canadian heritage. This fine piece of Canadian petroleum history should bring $12,000-$15,000.Lot #251 is an American 1940s Chevrolet (“Super Service”) single-sided porcelain neon sign, tested and working and measuring 42 ¼ inches by 49 inches. The sign, graded 8.75 and made by Walker & Co. (Detroit), dates back to a time when Chevrolet dealerships implemented a “Super Service” program designed to promote a comprehensive, high-quality service experience. The neon sign symbolized a new era of full-service automotive care. Estimate: $12,000-$15,000.Lot #83 is a Canadian 1930s Goodrich Tires (“Safety Tires”) single-sided porcelain sign, one of Canada’s most recognizable, iconic and highly sought after automotive advertising signs. It features a full-length figure of a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer, in full uniform. The sign, 62 1/21 inches tall by 18 inches wide, is graded 8.0. The words “Safety Tires” were not a specific brands; safety was built into all of Goodrich Tires’ products. Estimate: $9,000-$12,000.The evening session will also present many tantalizing offerings. They include the following:• A Canadian circa 1940s-1950s Supertest (“Wonder”) Gasoline 10-foot-wide, 3-foot-tall, single-sided porcelain sign, partially restored, marked “General Steel Wares Ltd.” lower right edge, and proclaiming, “Knockless at the Regular Price”. Estimate: $4,000-$6,000• A Canadian 1930s lithographed tin container for Red Indian Homoil in the handy 4-oz. size, very rare, 5 inches tall, graded 7 with good color and gloss but with significant surface wear, marked “M.M. Co.” reverse (Macdonald Mfg. Co. Estimate: $1,500-$2,000• Canadian 1930s single-sided porcelain sign for Dunlop Tires, marked lower left and graded 7.75, in untouched original condition with good color and gloss but with hazing in some areas, sizable at 72 inches in height by 14 inches in width. Estimate: $1,200-$1,500• A Canadian 1930s lithographed tin can for Supertest Gold Standard Motor Oil, 1 Imperial Quart, marked “A.C. Co. 29/AX” lower edge, next to the seam. Estimate: $900-$1,200As online-only sales, there will be no in-person event to attend, but bidders can tune in to the live webcast to watch lots close in real time bidding beginning at 9am for the morning session and 6pm for the evening session (Eastern). Lots will close in sequential order starting at those times. Internet bidding will be provided by MillerandMillerAuctions.com and LiveAuctioneers.com.Here is a link to the 9am morning session of the Gas, Oil & General Store Advertising auction on the Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. website:Here is a link to the 6pm evening session:Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches and jewelry, art, antiques and high-value collectibles. To consign a single piece, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (519) 573-3710; or, you can e-mail them at info@millerandmillerauctions.com. To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and the two-session, online-only Gas, Oil & General Store Advertising auction featuring the outstanding Jason Patzer Collection, planned for Saturday, November 15th, at 9am and 6pm Eastern time, visit www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com .

