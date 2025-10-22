Miller & Miller's online-only Luxury Watches Auction, Nov. 6, features examples by Ulysse Nardin, Rolex, Omega, Cartier

Stunning Ulysse Nardin Ref. 1700-129 Skeleton Tourbillon, crafted in 18K white gold, one of only 200 watches worldwide. With open worked skeleton dial. Estimate: CA60,000-$75.000. Rolex Ref. 6538 “James Bond” Big Crown Submariner, a model forever linked to cinematic history and among the most coveted sports watches ever made. Estimate: CA$40,000-$50,000. 1958 Omega Ref. 2914-5, a Railmaster “Flightmaster”, an early, rare tool watch within Omega's history, notable for antimagnetic design and military provenance. Estimate: CA$20,000-$25,000. Cartier Pasha Ref. 2353, a bold and sophisticated design within Cartier’s modern collection. The 38mm, 18K white gold watch features a guilloche silver dial. Estimate: CA$6,500-$8,000. Breitling Ref. 806 Navitimer stainless steel chronograph, featuring the classic beaded or serrated rotating bezel and black reverse-panda dial popular among pilots. Estimate: CA$6,000-$8,000.

The auction features 136 wristwatches and pocket watches, highlighted by select pieces from The Alexander James Black Collection, starting at 5pm Eastern time.

Together, the highlight watches form the heart of a sale that celebrates rarity, provenance, and the enduring art of mechanical timekeeping—a must-see event for seasoned collectors and new enthusiasts” — Tom Hare

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rare and highly collectible wristwatches and pocket watches by renowned makers such as Ulysse Nardin Omega , Cartier, Breitling and many others will come up for bid in an online-only Luxury Watches auction scheduled for Thursday, November 6th, by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. The auction will begin at 5pm Eastern time.“The November 6th live auction of luxury timepieces brings together an extraordinary selection of 136 wristwatches and pocket watches, highlighted by select pieces from The Alexander James Black Collection,” said Tom Hare, Miller & Miller’s Consignment Director for the auction.Mr. Hare added, “Together, the highlight watches form the heart of a 136-lot sale that celebrates rarity, provenance, and the enduring art of mechanical timekeeping—a must-see event for seasoned collectors and new enthusiasts alike.”At the top of that list of highlight watches are two examples by Ulysse Nardin, led by lot #76, the visually stunning Ref. 1700-129 Skeleton Tourbillon, crafted in 18K white gold and limited to 200 pieces worldwide. The masterpiece showcases an open worked skeleton dial revealing the intricate manually wound movement, with blued steel hands. The estimate is $60,000-$75.000.All estimates in this report are in Canadian dollars.The other is lot #71, the Ref. 1602-100 160th anniversary chronometer, produced in 18K yellow gold as part of a limited edition of 500 pieces celebrating Ulysse Nardin’s founding in 1846. The deep blue dial features gold Arabic numerals, applied markers and a large date display at two o’clock. Both watches demonstrate the brand’s technical artistry. Estimate: $20,000-$25,000.Up for bid are significant Rolex watches: the historically important Ref. 6298 “Pre-Explorer” (1953), the luxurious 18K gold Submariner Ref. M126618LN, the legendary Ref. 6538 “James Bond” Big Crown Submariner, the Ref. 9703 Eaton Quarter-Century presentation watch; and the contemporary Ref. 116300 Datejust II, each illustrating a different era of Rolex excellence.The Rolex Ref. 6538 “James Bond” Big Crown Submariner (lot #75) is a model forever linked to cinematic history and among the most coveted sports watches ever produced. The stainless-steel watch is best known as the model worn by Sean Connery in Dr. No (1962), and subsequent early James Bond films. It features the oversized 8mm “Brevet+” crown. Estimate: $40,000-$50,000.The Rolex Submariner is the definitive luxury dive watch, and the Ref. M126618LN is a modern expression of this icon, crafted entirely in 18K yellow gold. Lot #73 features a 41 mm case, a black ceramic Cerachrom bezel, and a matching black dial with Chromalight luminous markers. It showcases Rolex's strong commitment to durability and legibility. Estimate: $35,000-$45.000.From the storied Omega brand, highlights include the Ref. 105.012-65 Speedmaster Professional (1965), the Ref. 2998-1 Speedmaster (1959), and the Ref. 2914-5 Railmaster “Flightmaster” with Naiad crown, all of them key milestones in Omega’s contributions to space and aviation history.Lot #74 is a 1958 Omega Ref. 2914-5, a Railmaster “Flightmaster”, an early and rare tool watch within Omega's history, notable for the antimagnetic design and military provenance. This watch is powered by the manually-wound caliber 285 movement and features broad arrow hands along with a unique naiad crown, an early iconic water-resistance system. Estimate: $20,000-$25,000.Lot #72 is an Omega Ref. 2998-1 Speedmaster, first introduced in 1959. This version is SN 17,301,203 with a caliber 321 movement. It’s one of the earliest and most coveted references in the Speedmaster lineage. It was serviced about 20 years ago, fitted with a service bezel, the dial markers were relumed, and a new set of baton hands were installed. Estimate: $14,000-$18,000.The Cartier name is synonymous with quality. Lot #69 is a Cartier Pasha Ref. 2353, a bold and sophisticated design within Cartier’s modern collection. The 38mm, 18K white gold watch features a guilloche silver dial and is approximately 20 years old. Included is a brown alligator Cartier strap with a plated buckle, plus the original Cartier box. Estimate: $6,500-$8,000.Rounding out just a few of the auction’s highlights is lot #85, a vintage Breitling Ref. 806 Navitimer stainless steel chronograph, featuring the classic beaded or serrated rotating bezel and black reverse-panda dial that made this model an icon among pilots and enthusiasts alike. The dial shows attractive age and patina, consistent with its time period. Estimate: $6,000-$8,000.Collectors will also note the Cartier Ref. 2961 Santos Galbée, the innovative Gruen Precision Airflight Jumping Hours, the historically evocative Longines “Flying Enterprise Rescue” (commemorating one of the most daring maritime rescues of the 20th century), an oversized triple calendar moonphase pocket watch, and the Elgin Grade 126 18-size 14K hunting case—a masterpiece of American craftsmanship. Check out the catalog online to view all 136 lots.This is an online-only auction. There will be no live webcast portion, but bidders can tune in to the live webcast at 5pm Eastern time on November 6th to watch the lots close in real time and in sequential order.Here is a link to the Luxury Watches auction on the Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. website:Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches and jewelry, art, antiques and high-value collectibles. Its mission is to provide collectors with a trusted place to buy and sell.To consign a single piece, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (519) 573-3710; or, you can e-mail them at info@millerandmillerauctions.com. To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and the Luxury Watches auction planned for Thursday, November 6th, at 5pm Eastern, please visit www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com . Updates are posted frequently.# # # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.