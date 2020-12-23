Canada Iron Announces Change in Management
Canada Iron Announces Change in ManagementTORONTO, ON, CANADA, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada Iron Inc. (“Canada Iron” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Neil Novak has been appointed to the board of directors.
Mr. Novak (Cambridge, Ontario) is a senior executive with 4 decades of experience in the junior resource and mining sector. Since graduating from University of Waterloo in 1977, he has been working as an exploration geologist in North and South America, Europe, Africa and Asia, providing management expertise in the role of senior officer for numerous junior resource companies. Neil was instrumental in several significant discoveries including 10 kimberlites in Ontario and a few in Quebec. At the 2010 Prospectors and Developers Convention in Toronto, Mr. Novak, along with four others, was awarded PDAC’s Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year Award 2009 for his key role in the discovery the “Ring of Fire” exploration area with its numerous deposits of nickel, copper, zinc and chrome. Mr. Novak is a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.) registered with the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario, a Fellow of the Geological Association of Canada (F.G.A.C.). Mr. Novak brings a wealth of expertise and experience to the team.
About Canada Iron
The Company has ceased to carry on an active business and is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating potential business opportunities.
For additional information:
Michael Lerner
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer & Director
T: 416-710-4906
E: mlerner10@gmail.com
+1 4167104906
