MnDOT closes Highway 210 in west central Minnesota due to zero visibility (Dec. 23, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — – (12:15 p.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol have closed Highway 210 from Breckenridge to Fergus Falls due to zero visibility. Highway 210 will remain closed until conditions improve. 

Motorists should plan accordingly. When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area.

Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or sentenced to 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

A no travel advisory remains in effect for state and federal highways in Big Stone, Clay, Stevens, Traverse and Wilkin counties, as well as portions of Grant, Otter Tail and Swift counties. Please reference 511mn.org for specific routes (shown as purple for “No Travel Advised”). Motorists are advised not to travel until conditions improve.

For tips on safe winter driving, go to mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

