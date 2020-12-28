Covid: Enemy or Opportunity (CEO), this app brings a new understanding of Covid and the potential for total freedom.

Covid: Enemy or Opportunity is an app that brings a new scientific understanding of Covid and the potential for total freedom from all diseases and sufferings.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, December 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vast Self, a public charity, announced today the plan to release a free iOS app named Covid: Enemy or Opportunity (CEO) developed by iStart17.com. This interactive and educational app will be available at Apple Store in February 2021.

Covid: Enemy or Opportunity (CEO) is an app that brings a new scientific understanding to how human senses distort our perceptions of Covid and how we can obtain total freedom from all diseases and other sufferings.

The app is composed of three points and upon successful completion of all three points, users will discover what their senses have long been hiding from them:

1. Covid seems to be separate from them, but in reality, it is not.

2. Covid is not an enemy but an opportunity for greater understanding toward total freedom and happiness.

3. The ignorance of this fact is the sole reason for all our current problems, conflicts, and sufferings.

Humans and Covid share the same existence (being, life, self), but our senses cannot perceive this. Of course, Covid is a threat to us as long as our senses see it as a separate being, but with practice, we will see how Covid actually shares the same existence as us. Then, neither Covid nor any other disease will be a health threat to us.

Please remember that simple faith in the above statement is not enough to resist Covid, so keep protecting yourself from Covid until you no longer see it as separate from yourself.

Beata Balos, a spokesperson for Vast Self said: "We see Covid as an opportunity for all humanity to grow out of ignorance that remains unknown to most. This ignorance is the sole reason we experience adversity and suffering, and hardly anyone knows there is a way to end all negativities permanently. Covid: Enemy or Opportunity is the first step towards total freedom from all problems and suffering. It provides a newfound understanding of our senses' distortive nature and how a realization of it can bring total freedom from all diseases and other sufferings.

This app will show how our perception of ourselves and the World contradicts how everything actually exists. We are totally unaware that our senses are distorting the reality of how everything exists. Most humans assume their senses tell them the truth about others and themselves. Our senses currently tell us that everyone possesses own-self, (own-life, own-being, own-existence); however, when examined, everyone exists without their own-self because we all share the same self. No one can possess own-self the way we perceive and think everything exists; it is impossible. Feel free to disprove the findings in this app. We are very grateful for iStart17.com and Alexandra Sullivan's help, who helped this app become a reality. If you like to support the production and distribution costs of this app, please visit our donation page."

Vast Self is a 501(c)(3) public charity #83-1669166 dedicated to showing the World that everlasting peace and happiness is indeed possible and easy to achieve. A new first-rate problem-solving method exists that can reveal and remove the key to all human-made conflicts and sufferings, making any future disputes inconceivable. This solution also guarantees not to interference with people's race, status, religion, philosophy, finances, politics, etc. The resolution to all our worldly struggles lies in understanding that our senses have not shown us how everyone actually exists. Throughout history, such ignorance has been the only obstacle to worldwide peace, compassion, unity, and happiness. But together, we can permanently reverse this. Learn more about Vast Self on Wikipedia.