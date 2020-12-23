SUBMISSIONS NOW OPEN FOR THE 2021 MAKE-UP ARTISTS & HAIR STYLISTS GUILD AWARDS

MUAHS 2021 MUAHS Awards 2021

Nominees will be announced on Thursday, February 18, 2021; MUAHS Awards to be held Saturday, April 3, 2021

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online submissions for consideration for the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) honoring outstanding achievements for make-up artists and hair stylists in motion pictures, television, commercials, and live theater are now open, it was announced today by Julie Socash, IATSE Local 706 President. Submissions and voting will be made online at www.local706.org and will close on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 5 PM (PT). The 2021 MUAHS Awards, set for Saturday, April 3, 2021, will break with tradition in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony will be presented on a digital platform and will be streamed to a worldwide and more inclusive audience.

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS) members in good standing will vote to determine the nominations. For a complete list of the MUAHS Awards Rules and Regulations visit www.local706.org or www.muahsawards.com. Further inquiries regarding the MUAHS Awards rules should be directed to Kathy Sain in the MUAHS Awards Office at (818) 295-3933 or ksain@ialocal706.org.

The upcoming key deadlines for the 2021 Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards:

Submission Open for TV & Feature Film

MON, December 21, 2020

Submissions Close for Entries

FRI, January 15, 2021 (5:00 pm PT)

Nominations Voting Begins

FRI, January 29, 2021

Nominations Voting Closes (5:00 pm PT)

MON, February 15, 2021

Nominations Announced

THURS, February 18, 2021

Final Online Voting Begins

FRI, March 5, 2021

Final Online Voting Closes (5:00 pm PT)

THURS, March 18, 2021

Winners Announced at MUAHS Awards Gala

SAT, April 3, 2021

*Dates subject to change

The Categories for Submissions are as follows:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE

Best Contemporary Make-Up

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Best Special Make-Up Effects

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINI SERIES, OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES

Best Contemporary Make-Up

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Best Special Make-Up Effects

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

Best Contemporary Make-Up

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Best Special Make-Up Effects

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

DAYTIME TELEVISION

Best Make-Up

Best Hair Styling

CHILDREN & TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING

Best Make-Up

Best Hair Styling

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS

Best Make-Up

Best Hair Styling

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (LIVE STAGE)

Best Make-Up

Best Hair Styling

ABOUT LOCAL 706:

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, their diverse membership includes over 2,100 artisans in the entertainment industry worldwide. Local 706 members are make-up artists and hair stylists who have created the looks for Hollywood’s most memorable characters and stars of stage, screen, television and now the Internet. The wide-ranging domains of these artists include feature films and television, commercials; “live” network television, all types of theatrical productions and Disneyland theme parks. Local 706 Members have created notable characters competing for Academy Awards®, Primetime Emmys®, Daytime Emmys®, Saturn Awards®, BAFTA Awards®, and many other honors for make-up and hair styling artistry including their own Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards. The Local 706 Guild publishes The Artisan, a glossy quarterly magazine, and provides panels, workshops and training both for members and others interested in the field to foster a spirit of innovation in the craft. For more info, visit local706.org or get #MUAHSawards updates on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.

