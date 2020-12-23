Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Shares Virtual Gift Exchange
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, one of California’s leading real estate companies, announced the success of its Annual Gift Exchange and White Elephant Party. This year, the event was held virtually on Wednesday December 16. The goal was to say “thank you” to the Your Home Sold Guaranteed team for all of its hard work and team effort during this exceptionally difficult year. Your Home Sold Guaranteed has great respect and warm feelings for its hard-working real estate professionals and industry associates, so the company decided to hold the virtual event to acknowledge, honor and appreciate the resiliency of its associates throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our name is our promise and success is our duty,” said Rudy L. Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. “If you have the desire to buy or sell a home or to build a multi-million-dollar real estate team, our company will empower you with the proven system of our success. My team offers cutting-edge lead generation technology, pro-business growth systems, exclusive listing marketing and ‘millionaire agent’ training. We are one of the best realty companies in the USA and we will absolutely guarantee the sale of our clients’ homes for 100% of assessed market value or Your Home Sold Guaranteed will pay you the difference. That is a promise.”
The firm boasts having a proven record of home sales that is driven by a dedicated team of expert agents who are renowned for assisting clients in preparing and staging their homes for sale. “We work diligently with you to set a reasonable target price, determine selling strategies and then negotiate with interested buyers,” Kusuma added. “Our years of experience give us one of the best reputations in the real estate industry. Our goal is to not only instill confidence but also to produces sales which financially satisfy both buyers and sellers.” The staff of Your Home Sold Guaranteed has a reputation for always going to great lengths to serve sellers and buyers to give the best possible experience to its clients and the community.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty was founded to be The Best Place to Work, Buy and Sell Real Estate. It is the best place to buy and sell real estate because no company works harder and with more determination to satisfy all parties. Rudy L. Kusuma is an award-winning leader in the real estate industry. He stands behind a set of core values which his clients have come to appreciate.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has sold over 5,000 homes, with over $1 billion in real estate transactions. The firm has been awarded the INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America Award for 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. It has also won the INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company Award for California 2020.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed is offering clients a free download of the YHSGR Core Value Book on its website.
For more information go to www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
