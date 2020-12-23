Gov. Ivey awards grants to help victims in central Alabama

MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $2.8 million to help nonprofit organizations in central Alabama provide services to victims of child abuse and domestic violence.

The grants will fund a variety of services to assist victims in seven counties.

“Those who have been abused, whether children or adults, deserve access to professional assistance that provides safety from their abusers and helps them begin the healing process,” Ivey said. “I commend the work of the staff members of these organizations who have dedicated themselves to helping victims each and every day.”

A $447,000 grant will enable Crisis Center Inc. to continue providing 24-hour medical exams, medical and legal advocacy, individual and group counseling, emergency transportation and other services to domestic violence victims in Blount, Jefferson, Walker and St. Clair counties. Matching funds of $111,750 will supplement the grant.

The Bessemer Cut-Off Advocacy Center will use a $157,000 grant to continue providing aid through the Clay House Children’s Center to child abuse victims and their family members in Bessemer, Fairfield, Hoover, Hueytown, Lipscomb, Midfield and Pleasant Grove. The center operates as a child advocacy center with a multidisciplinary team approach that includes professionals from the Department of Human Resources, law enforcement and the District Attorney’s Office as well as medical professionals. Matching funds of $39,250 will supplement the grant.

An $818,000 grant will enable YWCA Central Alabama in Birmingham to continue providing safe shelter, court advocacy, case management, legal representation, victims’ support groups and outreach and awareness services for domestic violence victims and their children in Jefferson, Blount and St. Clair counties. Matching funds of $204,500 will supplement the grant.

The Birmingham AIDS Outreach Inc. will use grant funds of $145,000 to provide comprehensive, caring and supportive counseling services to LGBTQ victims of violence in Blount, Cullman, Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair, Tuscaloosa and Walker counties. Matching funds of $36,250 will supplement the grant.

An $83,000 grant to the Blount County Children’s Center will help it continue providing specialized, trauma-focused therapy to child abuse victims in Blount County. The center also provides forensic interviews and advocacy. Matching funds of $20,750 will supplement the grant.

Grant funds of $335,000 will help the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama continue providing comprehensive case management, safety planning, crisis support groups and advocacy for victims in Jefferson, Blount and Shelby counties. The organization also conducts educational sessions for service providers and law enforcement officers to help them overcome barriers that may be present when assisting Hispanic victims. Local matching funds of $83,750 will supplement the grant.

King’s Home will use funds of $501,000 to provide critical needs like food and shelter to victims of abuse and violence in Blount, Jefferson, Shelby and Tuscaloosa counties. The goal is to help the victims become stable and independent. Matching funds of $125,250 will supplement the grant.

With a $253,000 grant, Prescott House Child Advocacy Center in Birmingham will work to minimize trauma and promote healing for child victims by using trained counselors to conduct forensic interviews in a child-friendly environment and by offering therapy sessions for victims. The center also provides a program to guide and educate victims and their families as they navigate the criminal justice system. Matching funds of $63,250 will supplement the grant.

St. Clair Children’s Advocacy Center will use funds of $68,000 to continue providing services to children who have been abused and to family members and caregivers not involved in the abuse. The center provides counseling services, advocates to prepare victims for court and assist with other needs and forensic interviewers to assist in abuse investigations. Matching funds of $17,000 will supplement the grant.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state by the U.S. Justice Department.

“ADECA shares Gov. Ivey’s dedication to helping these organizations provide services for victims of domestic violence and child abuse,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “Our partnerships with these organizations help to ensure that victims continue to have access to vital care and assistance during these trying times.”

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

