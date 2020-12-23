Statement from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost Regarding Columbus Officer-Involved Shooting

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today issued the following statement regarding a Columbus Division of Police fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred on Dec. 22:

"Every use of deadly force is serious, and the loss of life is an occasion for grief.

BCI will conduct a complete, independent and expert investigation – a search for the truth. We conduct more officer involved shooting investigations than any agency in the State of Ohio, and will pursue every lead without favoritism or regard to politics.

What we have now is an incomplete record. We must allow the record to be completed and the evidence to be gathered. Only the truth – the whole truth and nothing else – will result in justice.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case may call BCI at 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446)."

