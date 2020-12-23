Recruiting for Good Announces Promotion Olivia 'LA Kid Lands Beauty Foodie Gig'
Olivia 'The Forensic Foodie' has worked on Kids Get Paid to Eat; sweetest weekend gigs for kids since March 2020. And is promoted to now do a beauty foodie gig.
Olivia successfully participated in every 'Kids Get Paid to Eat' weekend foodie gig for kids Recruiting for Good sponsored this year (Review Top 100 Dishes in LA, Donuts Good for You, and Chocolate Gig 'She said Dark is Best' & "He said Milk is Best').
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Olivia 'The Forensic Foodie' is exceptional; her attention to detail is great, a very creative photographer, and amazing writer too. I am grateful for her participation; and look forward to her Beauty Foodie Reviews. In the real world, when you are talented and do a spectacular job, you get promoted, get more responsibility (and more pay too)."
Recruiting for Good promoted Olivia for special Beauty Foodie Gig in Austin, Texas and will write monthly reviews.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Thru our sweetest weekend gigs, we're teaching kids to love work find their passion, purpose, and play."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. R4G is on a fun mission to fund the sweetest weekend gigs for kids to learn and love work. www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com
Before launching staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman worked as a teacher for 10 years during and after college. And Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring creative writing contests for the last 10 years. In 2014, he created and sponsored a creative writing program at Olympic High School in Santa Monica.
Recruiting for Good creates fun gigs for kids to learn and love work. We inspire kids to use their creative talent for good by creating social good content; that is fun, meaningful, and valued. The kids inform the community about LA's Finest Chocolate (Creators/Founders/Owners, Product, and Retail Establishments) www.SocialGoodContent.com Fun Fulfilling Foodie Reviews Written By Awesome LA Kids.
LA Kid, Olivia 'The Forensic Foodie' lands Exclusive Beauty Foodie Gig in Austin to write monthly reviews of the city's best beauty and chocolate. www.BeautyFoodieGig.com For Awesome Creative Kid.
The Goodie Foodie Club purpose is to reward people who help Recruiting for Good fund fun weekend gigs for kids. Simply, participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help kids and enjoy exclusive rewards (12 Months of Sushi, For 'Her' Wine Shoes Chocolate, LA's Finest Chocolate Experiences). With your help, we’ll sponsor and create a kids gig at a designated LA school of your choice. www.ChocolateSchoolProgram.com
