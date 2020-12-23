HouseMaster® Home Inspections Franchise Expanding in Dallas Suburbs

Hickory Creek resident John Richards brings home inspection franchise to the region, marking fifth franchise owner in Texas

HICKORY CREEK, TEXAS, USA, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HouseMaster, the first and most experienced home inspection franchise in North America, announces the opening of a new location in the Dallas area owned by Hickory Creek resident John Richards.

Richards is pivoting after a successful career as a project manager in the oil and gas industry. His job would take him to North Dakota, Louisiana. Colorado, Wyoming, and New Mexico; and for a while, he drilled wells around the DFW International Airport during the natural gas boom. On the job, he regularly had to make multi-million dollar decisions.

Last year, he began contemplating launching a business in his local community, one that allowed him to be at home and spend more time with family — that’s when he came across the opportunity to open a HouseMaster Home Inspections location in Hickory Creek. He will offer home inspections across Denton County and surrounding areas, including Flower Mound and South Lake.

“My experience as a project manager has prepared me to successfully be aware of the ‘know-hows’ of running a business,” Richards said. “I’m looking forward to getting to inspect houses and then building the franchise to the point where I can mentor a team to learn the business as we build the business across the community and further the HouseMaster legacy here in Denton County.”

HouseMaster, a Neighborly® company, is known for its strong commitment to customer service. With more than 325 franchise areas across North America, HouseMaster holds a Net Promoter Score of 92 (a customer satisfaction ranking higher than Apple and Ritz-Carlton). Franchise Business Review has named HouseMaster a top franchise brand in its franchise owner satisfaction category since 2009.

HouseMaster provides homebuyers and sellers an independent, third-party, professional evaluation of the visible and accessible condition of the major elements of a home. HouseMaster’s guaranteed inspections enable potential home buyers and sellers the opportunity to make educated real estate decisions. From interior systems such as plumbing and electrical to exterior components like the roof and siding, the HouseMaster Home Inspection includes the evaluation of the visible and accessible major elements of the home.

“John is a great owner to help us expand HouseMaster in Texas,” said Kathleen Kuhn, CEO of HouseMaster. “He brings a unique skill set from his experience working on an oil rig. John has proven himself to be a determined project manager and leader who is dedicated to growing his business. We’re thrilled to watch him grow and serve his community.”

In his spare time, Richards is a musician who likes to sing and play the guitar (if you’re lucky you may catch him playing as a solo act in the area). He also likes to pass time by playing golf.

For more information, contact John Richards at john.richards@housemaster.com or 972.800.7410.

About HouseMaster®

HouseMaster®, a Neighborly® company, provides professional home inspection services and high-quality service experiences to residential and commercial real estate buyers and sellers across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 1979, HouseMaster is the first home inspection business to the franchise and includes more than 170 franchise owners serving more than 300 franchise territories. HouseMaster is part of Neighborly, the world’s largest home services franchisor of 27 brands and more than 4,300 franchises collectively serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. Neighborly brands are found at Neighborly.com in the United States and Neighbourly.ca in Canada. For more information about HouseMaster®, visit HouseMaster.com.

About Neighborly®

Neighborly® is the world’s largest home services franchisor of 27 brands and more than 4,300 franchises collectively serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. The company operates online platforms that connect consumers to service providers in their local communities that meet their rigorous standards as a franchisor across 18 service categories at http://Neighborly.com in the United States and http://Neighbourly.ca in Canada. More information about Neighborly/Neighbourly, and its franchise concepts, is available at https://www.neighborlybrands.com/. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.