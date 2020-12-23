THE SPANISH MANUFACTURER RIEJU CONFIRMS ITS PARTICIPATION IN DAKAR 2021
The oldest active Spanish motorcycle manufacturer, Rieju, will make its debut in the elite category of the 2021 Dakar RallyFIGUERES, GIRONA, SPAIN, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rieju, will make its debut in the elite category of the 2021 Dakar Rally with its official riders, Joan Pedrero and Oriol Mena. Marc Calmet will also be part of the Rieju Team, making his debut as a Rookie in the Marathon category.
The team is scheduled to arrive in Jeddah next Monday on a charter flight from Spain. The 2021 Dakar Rally continues, despite the mobility restrictions imposed by Saudi Arabia, which has ordered the cancellation of all its commercial flights and the closure of its borders by land, sea and air until next Monday, December 28. This restriction does not alter the travel program of Rieju Team, which is scheduled to arrive in the eastern country next Monday on a charter flight, chartered by the organization of the test. The RIEJU race director, Miquel García, confirms that "fortunately the logistics of the event have been resolved and the participation of our team, in this sense, guaranteed. Our vehicles and technical equipment are already in Jeddah and our riders are also looking forward to arriving to compete and enjoy making history with Rieju".
The 2021 Dakar Rally will be held from 3 to 15 January in Saudi Arabia. 108 pilots from different parts of the world will compete in the 12-stage loop race, with departure and arrival in Jeddah, and a day of rest on January 9 in the town of Ha'il. As a novelty, participants in all categories will receive the routebook just before the departure of each stage and there will be restrictions in the category to contain costs, such as tyre limits or the time when riders can work on their bikes. A Dakar Classic class will also be on action, which will allow participants to race with vehicles prior to 2000.
The participation of the Rieju Team in the most recognized rally raid in the world will feature live streaming of the unique experience of its three official riders who will give an international projection of the Spanish manufacturer, who since March owns the intellectual and industrial property of the Gas Gas enduro platform from the Torrot group. This harsh test will see the machines operating under the most extreme conditions. This will be of great use for product development to help expand the current range of higher capacity motorcycles for the brand. The company's commercial director, Alex López, says that "Rieju's passage through the Dakar will serve as an experience to determine what demands a bike passes through in such a severe test. For our part, the intention is to work on a four-stoke engine and create a full enduro and off-road product range. We will apply the experience to the projects we have in different engine capacities, and also in the bike variants."
On sports objectives, the race manager at Rieju,Miquel García emphasises that "we have worked many months on the project and our ambition is to make a top 10 but above all that the three drivers cross the finishline". In order to make the experience as satisfying as possible, Rieju has entrusted its assistance in the FN SPEED team, captained by Santi Navarro, with extensive experience of more than 25 years in the world of competition. This time, the bikes will be supplied by FN SPEED.
RIEJU WILL ALLOW YOU TO LIVE THE EXPERIENCE FROM WITHIN
For the first time in the Dakar Rally the team has a unique social media role that will convey all the details of the race to its 150,000 + followers who will discover how the Dakar is lived from within. Dressed in several GoPro cameras and different mobile devices, the @willy_foxx athlete will reveal the day-to-day life of rieju Team pilots by broadcasting daily scenes such as after-stage team meetings, riders group dinners, their breaks or the wonderful sunsets that the desert will bring them.
Mónica Moyano Turró
Rieju
+34 661 47 22 78
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook