TEAM REIJU RIDERS GET THEIR BEST RESULTS AT DAKAR RALLY MOVING UP THE OVERALL RANKING
ORIOL MENA CLOSES STAGE 9 ON THE 14th POSITION, VETERAN JOAN PEDRERO 16 AND MARC CALMET 34FIGUERES, GIRONA, SPAIN, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excellent stage today starring the three riders of the Spanish team Team Rieju. Oriol Mena, Joan Pedrero, and Marc Calmet achieved their best results in stage 9, 579 km long, disputed today at Neom.
Oriol Mena has finished in the 14th position with a time of 05H 23'19 '', a result that allows him to climb to the 19th position in the general classification. His teammate, Joan Pedrero, finished in the 16th position with a time of 05H 29 '51' 'and climbed to 18th in the table, thus placing both riders in the Top20. For his part, the rookie of the team, Marc Calmet, has registered his best result with his debut in position 37 overall, since he earned his entry today in 34th position, with a time of 06h 23'01 ''.
Classification 9th stage |
Oriol Mena (Elite) - 14
Joan Pedrero (Elite / Legend) -16
Marc Calmet (Marathon / Rookie) -34
General ranking
Oriol Mena (Elite) - 19
Joan Pedrero (Elite / Legend) -18
Marc Calmet (Marathon / Rookie) – 37
Statements of the 3 pilots after the 9th stage:
Oriol Mena: “Well, the truth is that it was a very groundbreaking stage, there were many different types of terrain. From the beginning there has been a lot of dust, I was able to immediately contact the group that came out in front of me. I got some dust on me, but I took advantage of a navigation error they did to pass them and continue without dust. Next, I found Tosha on the ground, a fellow pilot. I stopped to help him, as the protocol says, so the group passed me again. It was impossible to contact them due to the dust they were raising behind until again they made a navigation error and I took advantage of it. Well, racing is like that. Today, as mentioned, there have been difficult moments but the important thing is that the bike is in a good state, I am unharmed, I have finished one more stage. Today there have been many dropouts, many falls, it was important to finish and there is one day less to go ”. (Duration: 59 seconds).
Joan Pedrero: “Stage 9. It was a bit hard. I was still sore from the fall on Sunday. Today is the second day, which is when all the effects come out. And although we are very tired we have gone only better as the race went on. I am feeling a bit better, my leg hurts a lot, my finger and ankle also, but we are here and this team is going to finish everything”. (Duration: 24 seconds).
Calmet: “The truth is that it was a very beautiful stage, with spectacular views. I'm very happy. I had good navigation going the whole stage alone and catching other riders. I lacked some speed, and when you catch up with the drivers you lose visibility, but hey, I'm very happy. The stage was not easy. I've had a good orientation and physically I feel very well. One more day and very happy! " (Duration: 42 seconds).
RIEJU ALLOWS TO LIVE THE EXPERIENCE FROM WITHIN
For the first time in the Dakar Rally the @willy_foxx influencer is revealing the day-to-day life at the rally from insight, by broadcasting daily scenes such as after-stage team meetings, bivouac's moments, hidden gas stations or the wonderful sunsets that the desert offers.
Mónica Moyano
Coolmedia Press Agency
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook