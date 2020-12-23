No travel advised in northwest Minnesota (Dec. 22, 2020)

Latest news releases

Blowing snow and limited visibility create hazardous driving conditions

BEMIDJI, Minn. — (7:00 a.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation advises no travel on the following highways in northwest Minnesota.

Highway 2- Crookston to East Grand Forks

Highway 200 – Ada to North Dakota border

No Travel Advised means that the roadway has deteriorated and/or visibility has been reduced to the point that it is very dangerous to travel. Motorists are advised not to travel in these areas until conditions improve.

For additional tips on safe winter driving, go to mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###