Best Email Marketing Tips for Attorneys & Law Firms

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, December 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to email marketing for lawyers, Oamii understands how to most effectively utilize the email approach. This article will explain to you how best to use email marketing to grow your firm or, if you are just starting out, to put your law firm on the map.

Email is Still a Viable Marketing Tool

There are many different types of law firm marketing strategies these days of which you can take advantage of to grow your book of business and ultimately your law firm. Even though email is a relatively old technique given the rapid pace of digital marketing overall, it is still a very vital way to spend your marketing resources. In fact, email marketing is a rather low-cost option for all the marketing tools in your toolbox.

That is why it is always a good idea to understand the basics of email marketing for lawyers, know best practices, and get a taste of what other firms are doing with regard to their email marketing.

So, regardless of whether you decide to do it yourself, or to hire a professional digital marketing agency like Oamii to take up the laboring oar in your email marketing activity, you need to know how it all works.

Email Marketing for Lawyers Must, First, and Foremost, be Ethical

It might seem like an easy lift to send out marketing emails. Not so fast. Technically speaking, hitting the “send” button is pretty simple. However, you have to remember that your email represents your firm and must follow all of the rules of ethics that are so important in the legal field.

So, email marketing for lawyers can be tricky because you need to know what ethical parameters there are in your jurisdiction to avoid any issues down the road. Thus, before moving forward with any emails, be sure to consult the lawyer marketing ethics rules through your relevant state bar association.

Once you have consulted those ethics rules, you can then begin to employ email marketing for lawyers' “best practices.” To see those email marketing tips, read on.

Tip #1 – Substantive or Spam? You Need a Subject Line that Grabs the Reader

You probably get a lot of emails. Just from the subject line, you can usually discern whether the email is substantive or spam. Use that knowledge to make your own marketing more effective. You know in your own life what types of subject lines will spark your interest, and which ones will be quickly deleted. Thus, use that same instinct you use in reading emails and employ it when you are writing your emails.

If you think about it, usually current events, or breaking news about some relevant case, will usually get you wondering whether you want to read on. So, be sure to use something that is relevant to current events, or a subject line that promises news in a particular area of the law to get your readers’ attention at the subject line.

Tip #2 – Avoid Words That Trigger Spam Filters

You likely have a personal email system that automatically removes spam, to a greater or lesser degree, from your inbox. Those spam filters usually key in on certain words embedded in the subject line of the email.

Accordingly, you want to avoid those words. Such words, depending upon a person’s spam filter include “free,” “discount,” “why to pay more?” “avoid bankruptcy,” “affordable,” and “eliminate bad credit.” Thus, make sure that your subject line avoids those types of words and phrases.

Tip #3 – Time of Day Matters

That’s right, there are times when it is better to send emails than others. According to some studies, emails are more likely to be opened during the day. Apparently, Thursdays between 8 and 9 a.m. are the prime time for emails, because that is the timeframe when there is the highest open rate. As a consequence, make sure that you send your marketing emails at a time when you know people will likely open it – business hours. Remember, not everyone will open your email, or even look at it if they do open it. But, improve your odds by at least having your email be in someone’s inbox at the right time.

Tip #4 – Give Good Substance

Now that you have created an email with a compelling subject line, and you know just when to send it, now you have to give your reader some useful content. Make sure that your emails are easy to read (using images and clear, short sentences) so important information can be easily accessed. That means no long blocks of text. Rather, break up the material with short sections with headings, and images when necessary.

Tip #5 – Don’t Forget a Call to Action

It may feel cheesy when you first try to write one, but your marketing emails need a “call to action.” In other words, you need to direct your readers to do something, like call the office to set up a free consultation. Even if you have gotten someone to read your marketing content, you cannot assume that it will inspire action. You need to clearly and concisely plant that idea in the heads of the people to whom you are marketing. Keep it simple, but remember that you are still marketing. So, don’t forget to tell your readers what to do as the next step.

If You Want Help With Your Marketing – Call Us at Oamii

When you invest in advertising, you want to work with an agency that brings your law firm the best results. You want to get the most out of your advertising budget and get the best return on investment. We at Oamii provide quality products and services to our clients while keeping their best interests in mind. Our deliverables are always provided on schedule, budget, and scope.

We have efficient digital marketing systems in place with clearly set goals and expectations. We encourage continuous improvement which in turn improves your bottom line.

You have a choice with your marketing dollars and resources. If you want to increase your marketing reach with the help of an experienced, professional, digital marketing agency, look no farther than Oamii to crack the code on how to improve your marketing game. We welcome you to contact us at Oamii to help you market your firm and build your book of business. Please fill out our online contact form, or call us at 561-228-4111 today.

Source: https://www.oamii.com/best-email-marketing-tips-for-lawyers-law-firms/