Spanish Wildlife Tour Operator Seal of Approval
Spanish wildlife tour operators are minimising the environmental impacts of tourism while taking measures to safeguard their guests from the spread of Covid-19.OAKHAM, RUTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced his plans to re-open the country for post-pandemic tourism, there was a strong emphasis not just on health security but on sustainability. Spain is aiming high. As Sanchez puts it, he wants travellers to see the country as "the safest and most environmentally sustainable tourist destination in the world”.
Earlier this year, Spain created a Responsible Tourism seal for businesses that have demonstrated they have embraced official guidelines for reducing the spread of Covid-19.
Isabel Oliver, Secretary of State for Tourism, said: “Offering trust and safety is crucial at this time to attract both national and international tourists once more. This seal is one more element in our strategy to reposition ourselves as a safe tourism destination worldwide.
“In addition, it serves to recognise the responsibility of those who make an effort to create a safe environment in their respective businesses not only for tourists but also for their own workers and residents.”
Spain is one of the best countries in Europe for wildlife holidays. And whether the traveller is attracted by a specific target species or by the country’s general bio-abundance and biodiversity, Spain is undoubtedly a top ecotourism destination, too. The Spanish wildlife tour operators you can find on Blue Sky Wildlife are leading the way in minimising the environmental impacts of tourism as well as taking strenuous measures to safeguard their guests from the spread of Covid-19. And for many their efforts are being recognised by securing the Spanish Government’s coveted “Responsible Tourism” accreditation.
The majority of these eco-friendly travel companies are not only offering a top wildlife-watching experience and a high degree of safety to visitors but are also undertaking conservation work at a grassroots level. Outside of their role as wildlife guides and accommodation providers, many include species conservation and habitat restoration as a fundamental part of what they contribute to the Spanish economy and environment. Some specialise in local education and environmental research, and many make charitable donations from their profits to conservation projects.
As a safe vaccine rolls out in the USA and UK, with the rest of the world to follow shortly, it is now possible for ecotourists eager to “get back out there” to start planning wildlife adventures for 2021 and beyond. The Spanish Responsible Tourism seal of approval and the approach to wildlife conservation demonstrated by the companies featured on Blue Sky Wildlife, give the discerning traveller the confidence to do so.
