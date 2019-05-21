Blue Sky Wildlife Launches New Website

Blue Sky Wildlife New Website Announcement Search Tours by Name of Species Ecotourism Holidays - Special Offers

Can you imagine a website where a user types in the name of the desired species to see and up pops a list of the wildlife tours to choose from? It now exists!

For the ecotourist who prefers to work from a "bucket list", they can now type in the name of the desired species they would like to see in the wild and up pops a list of wildlife tours to choose from” — Chris Larsen

OAKHAM, RUTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Sky Wildlife is a unique online marketplace specialising in wildlife tours from a global collection of local wildlife tour operators. It makes it exceptionally simple for the traveller to select their next wildlife adventure from its easy-to-navigate website.With over 335 birdwatching tours, 135 safari tours and 50 wildlife photography experiences already listed, and growing daily, covering 36 destinations worldwide, the collection offers a great choice of ecotourism tours from local wildlife specialists who love, live and breathe their markets!Some of the website’s special facilities include:• Search by species From the home page the traveller who works from a “bucket list” can find the right wildlife tour quickly and easily by keying in the name of their target species. For example, if you love hummingbirds you can choose from some 59 tours worldwide. Be more specific, e.g. Marvelous Spatuletail, and you can choose from 6 tours currently listed.• Search by location Select a destination from the 36 countries on offer, then filter by dates and preferred holiday duration.• A dedicated Special Offer page Wildlife tour operators post their special offers directly to the site, so it is worth keeping an eye on this page to secure savings of up to 20% or more on selected wildlife tours.• Comprehensive information about individual tour operators So you can choose the guide who best fits your needs.• Customer reviews For independent assessments of the tours and tour operators.Chris Larsen, Director of Blue Sky Wildlife, comments: “The new site is very exciting for both the independent traveller who prefers to deal directly with the local wildlife specialists and for the wildlife tour operators who can showcase their remarkable tours to a global audience within one easy to use online portal.”The brand new Blue Sky Wildlife site is packed full of other user friendly features, all designed to make it as easy as possible for the traveller to find the right tour, before connecting directly with the specialist wildlife tour operator and booking their next ecotourism holiday Blue Sky Wildlife is committed to sustainable ecotourism and has been recognised as a Birdlife Species Champion, having supported the Birdlife International Preventing Extinctions programme since 2016.For more information visit https://www.blueskywildlife.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.