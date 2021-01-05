Ultrasurf For Android: Free Unlimited VPN
INDIA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this day and age, more than online freedom, our safety should be of our utmost concern. As we are continually sharing our personal information over the internet without giving it a second thought, be it our profiles, bank accounts, and private chats, we wouldn’t want anyone snooping around. A VPN is an online service you can use to unblock geo-restricted or censored Internet content, and protect your online data from hackers and government surveillance by encrypting your online traffic and hiding your real IP address.
So, if you’re in a censorship-heavy country and need to access blocked websites, a VPN can give you back your online freedom. Having a VPN will encrypt your data and will keep your private activity and information confidential. So, whether you’re browsing the web at home, at the office, or through public wi-fi, you will always remain anonymous, and nobody – from hackers to government officials – can see what you’re doing online.
While some VPNs also have their downsides, it’s safe to say that the pros far outweigh the
cons. Not only can you access the content you want whenever you want, wherever you want to, you can also count on your private information staying confidential. Once you know exactly what you’re looking for in a VPN, it will be easy to choose the right one for your needs.
For FAST, RELIABLE, HIGH-SPEED, SAFE, SECURE, and FREE UNLIMITED VPN that offer lightning-fast connections and unlimited data for streaming and downloading letting you enjoy surfing without limit, here are our suggestions for you:
1. GoingVPN - For fast, reliable, high-speed, safe, and secure VPN that is totally free, try GoingVPN. They offer lightning-fast connection and unlimited data for streaming and downloading letting you enjoy surfing without limit. Have the freedom of accessing all applications, websites, and services with their masked IP addresses on global server locations. Available for all Android phones and tablets.
You may check them out through these links:
WEBSITE: https://goingvpn.com/
GOOGLE PLAY STORE: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.going.vpn&referrer=utm_source%3DC-PR%26utm_campaign%3DC-PR
2. ExpressVPN - Blazing speeds, top-notch security, total anonymity, and unlimited data for streaming, torrenting, and browsing. Try ExpressVPN’s risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.
NOTE: You need to subscribe to be able to use their Chrome extension service.
You may check them out through this link: https://www.expressvpn.com/
3. SurfsharkVPN - A great low-cost option that has more than 3,200 servers in 60+ countries, India included, Surfshark is capable of unlocking all kinds of region-locked content, making it ideal for bypassing Indian internet censorship or simply accessing your usual streaming service while abroad. Unlike most other VPNs, Surfshark has no connection limit, so you’re free to browse on whichever device you prefer.
You may check them out through this link: https://surfshark.com/
4. Hotspot Shield VPN - Hotspot Shield is one of the few VPN companies that is offering both a free and paid version of its service. When a company offers both a free and paid tier, you usually expect the worst since it is incentivized to get you to jump up to a paid plan but Hotspot Shield offers free customers up to 500MB of data usage per day, the ability to connect five devices simultaneously, a one-click connection, and more.
You may check them out through this link: https://www.hotspotshield.com/
Have the freedom accessing all applications, websites, and services with masked IP addresses on global server locations with the use of a VPN. Have the world at your fingertips. Download a VPN now and experience true internet freedom like no other.
