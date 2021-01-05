Free VPN to Secure Online Banking Accounts
Hide your banking details from third parties on the internetNEW DELHI, INDIA, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A user’s banking details is one of the most vulnerable data on the internet. By connecting to a VPN service, the user’s information will be encrypted- it will be hidden to third parties. One must always connect to VPN whenever he is logging in his details wherever it may be- may it be on his desktop computer, laptop, tablet, or mobile device to hide IP address and be hidden from the cyber thieves who are always roaming around the web
It is recommended for the user who will log in his banking details to connect to the VPN even though he’s connected with the home Wi-Fi just to ensure more security. But, if it’s inevitable for someone to key in his banking details while being outdoors and being connected with public Wi-Fi, it is much more important to connect to VPN to ensure data privacy.
VPNs protect and secure an internet user
VPNs are considered as the agents of cyberspace when it comes to handling internet users’ privacy and security just like a task of hide IP address. Although that’s the main purpose of all VPN, users must use and enable the perfect VPN for this kind of matter. GoingVPN is one of the recommended free VPNs in the market, with no subscriptions needed. GoingVPN also assures total privacy and security as it has the ability to hide the user’s IP address so that the user’s identity will be hidden whenever he makes important transactions like depositing money and checking account balance through online banking.
If the VPN is disabled by a user while doing transactions like this, the user will be prone to spying by different third parties which may cause identity theft. So, it is recommended to always enable VPN and stick to one server because the bank might get suspicious if the server is connecting to different location servers every single time.
Possible risks for every mobile banking transactions
Although VPNs promise a great amount of data privacy, users must not rely on VPNs alone. For added security, a user must change his password every after his online banking transaction. Every replacement password should be strong enough for the safety of the user. Also, the user’s social media and email password should not be used as the password for his online bank account. Because if hackers had identified the user’s password, for example, for Facebook, it would be easier for them to hack one’s online bank account.
Gentle reminder that when one is enabling a VPN, the device may have viruses, trojans, and malwares. So a reputable anti-virus is highly suggested to be installed on the user’s devices so as to avoid such attacks. Also, the user must make sure to update his devices once there is already an update, this is beneficial for the user because an updated device gets to be more protected and secured from harmful threats in cyberspace.
