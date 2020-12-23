Umoja Events announces the Annual Kwanzaa Festival and Market ONLINE, held from December 26 to January 1, 2021

Umoja Events invitation to attend Kwanzaa Festival Help Umoja Events support Black Businesses by donating or contributing to our Auction if products from small Black Businesses Umoja Events the organizer for this signature event

Despite the lingering pandemic, Umoja Events CEO Athenia Rodney strives to bring the Black community together with a weeklong virtual Kwanzaa event.

We are celebrating Kwanzaa because it represents all things Black Culture!” — Athenia Rodney, CEO Of Umoja Events

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foremost Virtual Event coordination company, Umoja Events, has announced that the Annual Kwanzaa Festival and Market ONLINE will be held from December 26, 2020, at 9 am – 5 pm each day through to January 1, 2021.The festival, created by Dr. Maulana Karenga and first celebrated in 1966, is a celebration of African-American culture, such as African harvest festival traditions from various parts of Africa, including West and Southeast Africa. The week-long celebration is set to culminate in a communal feast called Karamu, usually held on the 6th day.The virtual event also has a fundraiser-styled Online Market called the Juneteenth Kwanzaa Festival & Market. It's a live auction, which started on December 20 and will end on January 1 as a fundraiser for grants awarded to small business owners that register for the Juneteenth 2021 celebration. The Online Market, held via our Juneteenth Kwanzaa Market site , is hosted by Athenia Rodney, CEO of Umoja Events.Athenia is a highly esteemed and widely respected denizen of Brownsville after her heroic deeds of providing food and support during the peak of the pandemic—a noble feat that earned her the "2020 Robin Hood' Hero of New York ".In this year's festival, there will be a focus on Educating the whole person mind, body, and soul with Black professionals talking about different topics like Child mindfulness, Financial Preparation, Black Nurses in the health industry talking about affects of COVID, body and beauty products and crafting. Other activities include:• Live DJ, Stories, book readings, children's games, and activities for families.• Performances, fashion shows, and talks empowering the Black community to be their best selves as the New Year arrives.• A January 1st full presentation of all the components of Kwanzaa and how some families choose to celebrate it in the community.Speaking about the festival, Athenia said: "We are celebrating Kwanzaa because it represents all things Black Culture. This year several small businesses have had to close down because they were not able to promote their business as they have in the past. Because of the challenges that COVID-19 has presented to the small business community, we are fundraising to support our small business and youth entrepreneurs to get a step in the right financial direction with a small grant and community support. We hope you will check out our website and bid on one of our items. From an at-home-mushroom farm, made just for your kitchen table, Wakanda Jewelry, College preparation and mentor session for 1 year, an amazing live art picture, Kwanzaa ornaments, and a 3 or 5 day trip to an Airbnb in Orlando, Florida with a pool. We promise there is something for everyone!" You can place your bid on the Umoja auction site.

