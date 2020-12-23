Where Traditional Sports meets Esports: Curtis Samuel, NFL Standout for the Carolina Panthers, visited The Gamer Hour

Curtis Samuel, an NFL standout wide receiver for the Carolina Panthers, brought his competitive passion for gaming and esports to The Gamer Hour, (https://www.thegamerhour.com), last night joining esports hall of fame broadcaster Chris Puckett. Esportz Network’s unique and captivating talk show, the Gamer Hour, features interviews with celebrities from traditional sports, musicians, comedians, and movie stars that enjoy gaming.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- When he’s not eluding defenders on the football field as a top NFL wide receiver for the Carolina Panthers, Curtis Samuel is an avid gaming enthusiast who enjoys playing NBA 2K20, Call of Duty, and other video games. Samuel brought his competitive passion for gaming and esports to The Gamer Hour , ( https://www.thegamerhour.com ), last night joining esports hall of fame broadcaster Chris Puckett.Some of the topics covered in Puckett’s interview with Samuel include his early love of playing the hip-hop game “Def Jam: Fight For NY” featuring rapper Snoop Dogg as his favorite in-game character, why the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James is his go-to player in NBA2K20, his marathon gaming sessions during the off-season and his cool PC gaming rig, his fond memories of playing “Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare,” and his advice for gamers on how to improve their skills. Samuel also talked about the best way to eat a Bojangles Steak Biscuit, his top Carolina area culinary recommendations, his tough transition going from college to NFL competition, and his frank thoughts about fantasy football.In an exciting gameplay show finale, Puckett and Samuel team up in “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” to try to win the ROCCAT Challenge. Don’t miss all the gaming action and Samuel’s and Puckett’s insightful game reviews.You can watch the entire show, which aired on December 22, here: https://youtu.be/LqRZ9j2GRCI ).Samuel, one of the fastest and most dynamic receivers in the NFL, is putting together a career year for the Panthers with 772 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns in 13 contests. He’s currently the only receiver in the NFL with more than 500 receiving yards (627) and 130 rushing yards (145).Samuel's career took a key step last season as the 2017 second-round pick appeared in 16 games for the first time in his career and posted career-high totals in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns.He has been a star player since his days at Ohio State University. A national champion in 2015, an All-American, and a school legend, Samuel’s standout college career led to his 40th overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.His soft-spoken and hard-working demeanor, along with his dynamic playmaking versatility, has earned Samuel an impressive list of endorsements which include Nike, Panini America, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Bank of America, and Harris Teeter.During his downtime from catching passes or running the ball for the Panthers, Samuel can more than likely be found streaming on Twitch exploring his competitive spirit in the digital world playing NBA2K20 with his subscribers. Check out this wild clip of him dunking right over an opponent -- https://clips.twitch.tv/GiantPlausibleMinkPastaThat . You can follow him on Twitter or Twitch to see when he goes live.“As a first of its kind, The Gamer Hour celebrates the convergence of traditional sports, music, comedy, and acting with esports and gaming. If you enjoy hearing about celebrities that have grown up with gaming, and who lead interesting busy lives, The Gamer Hour is a must-see and share show,” said Mark Thimmig, chairman, CEO of Esportz Network The Gamer Hour, which is filmed at the iconic New York City Times Square Reuters studio and produced by Reuters Broadcast Solutions and Esportz Network, is available globally on Fite.TV, ( https://www.fite.tv/vl/p/esportz-network/ ), and more than 50 media distribution platforms.Sponsored by leading gaming audio and accessory providers Turtle Beach, its Hamburg, Germany-based PC brand, ROCCAT, and clothing company H4X, the Gamer Hour features interviews with celebrities from traditional sports, musicians, comedians, and movie stars that enjoy gaming. This show was designed to meet the ever-increasing demand for high-quality, fun, and compelling video-on-demand esports and gaming programming. The first late-night show dedicated to all things gaming and esports puts you the gamer – first and foremost – with your favorite celebrities playing and talking about your favorite games on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. PT. The show looks to appeal to a broad audience including dedicated gamers and casual gamers through the draw of its celebrity guests.Fans can view the show and follow upcoming guests and showtimes on The Gamer Hour website and through social media.Those interested in becoming a show sponsor for The Gamer Hour, appearing as a show guest, or investing please reach out to Esportz Network at info@esportznetwork.com.ABOUT Esportz Entertainment Corp.Esportz Entertainment Corp. is located at the epicenter of esports, surrounded by hundreds of the greatest names in game development, arenas, tournament play, and those who drive the global esports industry. 