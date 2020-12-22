(Subscription required) Gascon has faced a deluge of criticism from rank and file prosecutors, law enforcement and victims’ groups for his policies, such as refusing to charge any juvenile as an adult, halting the seeking of the death penalty and banning his prosecutors from requesting sentence enhancements for prior convictions and gang membership.
You just read:
LA County public defender issues statement of support for new DA
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.