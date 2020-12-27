Singer and Actor Brian Inerfeld winning energy is spotted by Legendary Paul Anthony of Full Force

Paul Anthony and Brian Inerfeld Brian Inerfeld and Paul Anthony Brian Inerfeld Headshots

Singles: "Crazy Bout The TikTok & I.G" And “The Love of a Hero" paying tribute to all essential employees during COVID

Working with Brian, his consistent work ethic to get it right. He reminds me of the same enthusiasm and energy I first saw when I was working with Justin Timberlake or Litrell of the Backstreet Boys” — Paul Anthony, Legendary Full Force

Brian Inerfeld is a Florida-based pop singer and Actor who has been known for his work on a Show Mobile and YouTube series called Hit Streak, Release two singles with the Legendary Paul Anthony of Full Force. First, “The Love of a Hero" paying tribute to all essential employees during COVID. This song is to reconogize all of our essential workers who place their lives on the line to help during this pandemic, We, Say Thank You. You can find this song on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube.

Who is this Rising Star Brian Inerfeld? Brian started at a very young age of ten he was a finalist in a national talent competition called Kids Bop and Brian is a Grammy nominee. Brian performed anywhere he could just for the love of the game. He was the first member of the Tunes-for-Tots organization, which raised money for the Make-A-Wish foundation through mall and restaurant tours and began singing at school tours raising awareness for bullying prevention. He had experience with concert touring, episodic work, and recording- his hard work brought him to be featured on Radio Disney. At thirteen, Brian performed “Stuck like Glue” for American Idol and now at only twenty-one caught the attention of a Legend. Paul Anthony (P.A) is a Grammy Award Certified Producer- Singer- Songwriter- Influencer from the legendary group: FULL FORCE. He has received many Diamond, Platinum and Gold certification plaques, BMI & Ascap Awards, resulting from working with various music artists such as: James Brown, Rihanna, Patti Labelle, Nicky Minaj, The Black Eyed Peas, Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam, Justin Timberlake, N*Sync, Bob Dylan, UTFO, Britney Spears, Lil Kim, Method Man, Faith Evans, Cheryl Pepsii Riley, Fergie, Raphael Saadiq, Selena, Sheila E, and many more. P.A. is an actor, known for the ground breaking urban classic films, “House Party 1 & 2(1990,1991)” which also starred his Brothers Bowlegged Lou, B-Fine, Kid N Play, Martin Lawrence,Tisha Campbell and A.J Johnson.

Working with Paul and Full Force, Brian has succeeded to release two singles “The Love of a Hero”, and “Crazy Bout that TikTock and IG” which can be found on ITunes, The Full Force YouTube Channel and Spotify.

Brian and his bandmates Noah Schnacky, Mariangeli Collado and Crystal Shannon launched their “HitStreak” Pilot episode in October 2013. Brian spoke to Teen Music Insider about his role on Hitstreak on Showmobile Brian stated, “This role was so insane to play. It was interesting because I played myself on a web series following me and the lives of three others as we broke into the music industry. It was truly such a cool experience because it featured everything I loved. We even got to be featured on Radio Disney, which was a highlight of my life!” Prior to creating the series Brian collaborated with Britney Spears, The Backstreet Boys and many other popstars but it was not until Inerfeld met Paul Anthony that his career started to soar.

Brian has supported many teen events his prior events are as following: 5th Annual Teen Peace Ambassador Leadership Summit-PALS, National Voices for Equality Education and Enlightenment (NVEEE).Recently Brian can be found supporting Say NO Bullying as Brian was featured at their Virtual Festival in 2020 along with such known actors as David Ramsey actor from “Arrow”, Lexie Rabe Actor known from “Avengers: The Endgame, Tiffany Haddish Actress and Comedian known from “Girls Trip” and many more. Brian has also been featured on and performed on Spreading the Love raising the awareness for Autism. Brian performed on the virtual event alongside other knowns like Hayley Leblanc (Chicken Girls).

Brian has upcoming event on Wish USA and WISH 107.5 on January 14, 2021 at 7PM PST. You can catch his live streaming at https://www.wish1075.com/live-streaming.

For the New Year in 2021 Brian is also concentrating on his acting career to expand past his hometown in Orlando FL to Atlanta, Ga and Los Angeles. He interview with VoyageLA Brian said, “Acting has always been a great passion and love of mine. I am most known for portraying the role of Brian Hitstreak on the made-for-mobile series, “Hitstreak” which followed the lives of me and three other young adults paving their paths in the music industry. Well I am well rounded in all acting styles I most specialize in film/television drama. I love storytelling and bringing the audience in to my emotions by being in the moment. This is what I would say sets me apart. I keep it real and put myself into the motives of the scene. When I am in front of a camera or on stage, I go all in and it’s all me”

Brian also met with Teen Music Insider back in July and Brian was asked what would be your dream-acting role? Brian responded, “Anything on a Netflix series or other streaming platform would honestly be a dream. Character wise- I really like the vibe of Clay from Thirteen Reasons Why. I love the high school drama edge and such an important message”

If you asked Brian, what was it like working with the great Paul Anthony? “It was such an honor to be featured alongside the legendary Paul Anthony and the Full Force Bros. We couldn’t imagine this song being any more timely than right now. It is dedicated to all of our heroes out there; the doctors, nurses, and first responders putting their lives on the line for our community. It is uplifting and our goal is to show people that nothing is stopping them for attaining their “cape.”

