ND Roads map can help motorists plan holiday travel

To help motorists plan for safe travel this holiday season, the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) wants to remind travelers to use ND Roads, the updated travel information map. The ND Roads map has a fresh new look with cameras and road condition information, plus new and updated features which include:

  • A new way to show Travel Alert and No Travel Advised as colored overlays on the map.
  • Weather information provided through the National Weather Service (NWS) featuring enhanced weather radar and NWS warnings and advisories.
  • Information about rest areas and dynamic message boards.
  • Map information which is consolidated into a panel that slides in from the right. 
  • An updated camera search to allow user to interactively view cameras by regions, common routes, highways, or camera direction.

Motorists can view the travel map at https://travel.dot.nd.gov/ or download the ND Roads app on any mobile device.

If you would like to receive travel alerts or other road info on the map through text messages or emails, you can sign up for NDDOT’s Gov Delivery message system on our website at dot.nd.gov

 

 

