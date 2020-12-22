Application Page | Nebraska Department of Education

2020-21 AETP APPLICATION INFORMATION

The application is valid only for the current Attracting Excellence to Teaching Program (AETP) Award Year.

The application and contract must be returned to the Teacher Education office of your Nebraska institution for approval. The deadline for return is determined by the institution. Teacher Education Certification Officials contact list.

If you receive the AETP forgivable loan, Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) will return a signed copy of your contract announcing your award. This may be as late as December 15, as the institutions have a December 1 deadline for returning all applications and contracts to NDE.

2020-21 AETP Application Form is closed

2020-21 AETP Contract Form is closed

Related Information

Nebraska Teacher Shortage Areas for 2019-2020 AETP Awards

Rule 25 – Regulations Governing the Excellence in Teaching Act – 2016 version

NDE Contact – Mia.Sharpnack@nebraska.gov