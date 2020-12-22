Application Page | Nebraska Department of Education
2020-21 AETP APPLICATION INFORMATION
The application is valid only for the current Attracting Excellence to Teaching Program (AETP) Award Year.
The application and contract must be returned to the Teacher Education office of your Nebraska institution for approval. The deadline for return is determined by the institution. Teacher Education Certification Officials contact list.
If you receive the AETP forgivable loan, Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) will return a signed copy of your contract announcing your award. This may be as late as December 15, as the institutions have a December 1 deadline for returning all applications and contracts to NDE.
2020-21 AETP Application Form is closed
2020-21 AETP Contract Form is closed
NDE Contact – Mia.Sharpnack@nebraska.gov