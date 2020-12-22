Holiday Shoppers Expected to Spend Similar to Last Year, But Do More Shopping Online
Pre-Christmas deliveries of online purchases made will be a challenge given the late date, a gift card might be just what you need to get something for that hard-to-buy-for loved one on your list.”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite 2020 being anything but normal, the holiday spending behavior of most consumers is expected to track with 2019 statistics, with a surge in e-commerce, of course, due to both a natural progression of recent trends plus the impact of social distancing forcing more shoppers online.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing
There will be plenty of last-minute shoppers as well. Traditionally, some 56% of holiday shoppers in the United States make gift purchases on “Super Saturday,” the last Saturday before Christmas, and more than half of them aren’t sure what gift to get their loved one.
Are you one of them?
While pre-Christmas deliveries of online purchases made from the Mobile Edge store will be a challenge given the late date, a Mobile Edge gift card might be just what you need to get something for that hard-to-buy-for loved one on your list. Mobile Edge gift cards are available in denominations of $25, $50, $100, $150, $200, or $250. They can be applied towards any purchase at MobileEdge.com—and best of all, they don’t expire.
“With a Mobile Edge gift card, those busy professionals, road warriors, students, or gamers on your list can buy what they want from our growing lineup of cool tech and gadgets, or our award-winning carrying cases and backpacks,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “All of our products are available online, so from our store to your door, your loved ones can buy from the security of their homes with free shipping on orders over $75 all year round."
If getting the item before Christmas is no big deal, the following are just a few of the things you or your loved one can buy at the Mobile Edge online store before the end of December to enjoy holiday savings:
GIFT BUNDLES
GAME ON! Gift Bundle—Looking for that one gift that will cover most gamer’s needs? Our Game On! Core Gaming Gift Bundle includes the Core Gaming Backpack with hook-and-loop panel (for displaying team badges and patches), the Core Power AC USB 27000 mAh Power Laptop Charger, our XL Core Gaming Mouse Mat, and our Core Gel Keyboard Wrist Rest.
HOME OFFICE ACCESSORY Collection—Designed for the home office executive or busy professional working remotely, Mobile Edge’s Home Office Accessory Collection includes our All-in-One USB-C Adapter Hub, USB Wall Charger Turbo 6, Wireless Charging Mouse Pad, and our Core Gel Keyboard Wrist Rest.
ROAD WARRIOR Package—Developed for those successful business executives who find themselves constantly on the move, Mobile Edge’s Road Warrior Package includes our Professional Backpack, Laptop Security Cable Lock and Key, and Core Power AC USB 27000 mAh Power Laptop Charger.
CORE GAMING BACKPACK
The award-winning Core Gaming Backpack offers ample storage for laptop and gaming consoles, including the new PS5 and latest Xbox. It’s also TSA checkpoint-friendly and features plenty of pockets and compartments for stashing cables, chargers, headphones, a gaming mouse, and a keyboard. It’s available in three styles, including one specially designed to fit virtual reality headsets and controllers.
PRODUCTIVITY GADGETS
For Qi-enabled smartphones, the Mobile Edge Wireless Charging Mouse Pad is a versatile 2-in-1 product that cuts down on desktop clutter by doubling as an ultra-slim mousepad and wireless charger. Just set your phone on the mousepad and start charging immediately.
The All-in-One USB-C Adapter Hub turns a single USB-C Port into a powerhouse workstation. It securely connects most devices and/or peripherals to a laptop or tablet via a durable USB-C Cable, plus provides 4K HDMI Video Output, an SD/Micro SD Card Reader, and High Speed 2 USB ports for 5GB data transfer.
The USB Wall Charger Turbo 6 transforms one wall outlet into a 6-port USB charging station. With 50 watts of power, it can charge up to six devices simultaneously at blazing speeds.
MOBILE POWER SOLUTIONS
Our Core Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger, with its universal AC outlet, is ideal for power-hungry laptops and gaming consoles.
Designed to charge tablets/smartphones, and numerous other USB devices, the CORE Power 26,800 mAh Portable USB Battery/Charger easily fits in backpacks, messenger bags, and SlipSuit sleeves.
For Qi-enabled devices, the versatile Mobile Edge Wireless Charging Mouse Pad reduces desktop clutter by doubling as an ultra-slim mouse pad and wireless charger.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim-based Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for business professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior-quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
