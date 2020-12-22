Gov. Ivey awards grants to help victims of domestic violence

— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded two grants to nonprofit organizations that help victims of domestic violence in Alabama.

A $70,000 grant to the Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence will be used for their Economic Justice Project, which seeks to reduce the impact of economic abuse on victims of domestic violence.

A $150,000 grant to AshaKiran Inc. will help the organization continue providing culturally sensitive crisis intervention in at least 49 languages in Madison, Mobile, Montgomery and Jefferson counties.

“No one should have to suffer the pain of domestic violence, but when it happens, there is help available,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend the staff and volunteers of these two organizations for the important work they do in Alabama.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“Gov. Ivey continues to show both leadership and compassion in helping to ensure that victims of these awful crimes can receive assistance at no cost to them, and ADECA stands with her in commending the people on the front lines helping those in need,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

Along with grants, these organizations continue to rely on private donations to ensure that services remain available year-round.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim services, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.