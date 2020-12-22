Veelo Technologies Wins Navy Contract to Enhance Composite Solid Rocket Motors for Tactical Missiles & Space Systems

The purpose is to improve high structural loading, high aerothermal, Electromagnetic Environmental Effects (E^3), and lightning strike protection requirements.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD) (China Lake, CA) has contracted General Nano, LLC (dba: Veelo Technologies) to enhance the performance of traditional graphite epoxy composite tactical missile solid rocket motor cases.

The purpose of the project is to improve high structural loading, high aerothermal, Electromagnetic Environmental Effects (E^3), and lightning strike protection requirements of surface launched tactical missile systems.

To meet project requirements, Veelo Technologies will leverage its proprietary composite protection materials, VeeloVEIL and VeeloSTRIKE. Both advanced materials solutions were developed for next generation composite platforms and have demonstrated the unique ability to meet multiple electromagnetic effects requirements in one solution - lightning strike protection, EMI shielding and survivability. Additionally, Veelo’s materials are significantly lighter than incumbent systems. Weight savings is a premium value for tactical missiles and space applications.

“Veelo Technologies is honored to partner with the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division and other leading companies in the composite solid rocket motor supply chain to execute this contract. The rocket propulsion market is experiencing tremendous growth, and we are pleased that our composite protection materials will help our customers achieve their weight and performance objectives.”

About Veelo Technologies

Veelo Technologies, a General Nano company, is an innovation company that develops advanced materials and manufacturing solutions for the fast-growing aerospace and defense composites industry, as well as for medical, battery, and electric vehicle applications. With headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company’s core competencies include chemistry, materials science, custom formulations, scaled manufacturing, and systems and application engineering.

Veelo Technologies’ advanced material solutions include electrically conductive materials that produce lightning strike protection and EMI shielding; lightweight heating solutions that enable out-of-autoclave (OoA), and out-of-oven (OoO) composite processing; and non-metallic, next-generation de-icing solutions for composite air vehicles.

The company’s team of scientists and engineers work side-by-side with technologists at the Department of Defense and global aerospace and defense companies to develop next-generation advanced materials.