Fish Iowa program opens registration for virtual ice fishing courses

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering two free virtual ice fishing courses to individuals who have little to no ice fishing experience or would like to further improve their current skills.

“If you haven't ice fished at all or are looking to sharpen your skills, then these are the courses for you,” said Barb Gigar, aquatic education coordinator with the Iowa DNR.

Join the two events online for an evening of all things ice fishing. Fisheries and Law Enforcement staff with the Iowa DNR will be providing the instruction for both courses.

During the first course, participants will have the chance to learn the basics on ice safety, cold weather fish behavior, choosing a location, and basic ice fishing gear and tactics. This course will focus on panfish as the desired species. During the second course, participants will have the chance to learn about more advanced skills such as reading the ice, specialized equipment, fishing shacks and will focus on species such as bass, walleye and trout. Both courses will cover ice-fishing regulations and participants will have the chance to ask questions to DNR staff.

The courses are geared for participants 16 and older. Those under 16 must have an adult register and participate in the course as well. Space online will be limited so register right away to ensure your spot. The events will be held on January 12 and 19 and will run from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information and to begin the registration process visit:

January 12: Basic Ice Fishing - https://tinyurl.com/ icefishbasics

January 19: Advanced Ice Fishing - https://tinyurl.com/ icefishadvanced

The program is provided through the Iowa DNR as part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters and anglers due to the overall decline in hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation.