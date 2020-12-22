Chaparral & Robalo Boats Host Virtual Sales and Service Trainings
Boating manufacturer reports high attendance at virtual training events
We are so proud of the hard work and success that our team has accomplished during this unique year.”NASHVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chaparral and Robalo Boats continue to innovate in 2020 by hosting Virtual Sales and Service Training Programs for its dealer network. Service Training was held on Dec. 8 and 9 and had 300 attendees. Robalo’s sales training was live on Dec. 14 and 15 with 325 sales professionals in attendance. Chaparral’s sales training took place on Dec. 16 and 17 with 330 sales professionals. The programs included presentations from the executive and sales teams along with exhibitions from key vendors. This program enhances the sales and service training experience and guides the sales success of the companies’ outstanding dealer network and sales professionals around the world.
— Chaparral Founder Buck Pegg
“We are so proud of the hard work and success that our team has accomplished during this unique year,” said Chaparral Founder Buck Pegg. “Our leadership team was excited to virtually collaborate on ways to increase our growth and to provide more boaters the opportunity to experience the incredible experience that Chaparral and Robalo provide.”
Topics discussed during the training events included:
Marketing, Engineering & Sales Initiatives
New Product & Key Upgrade Introductions
Competitive Product Analysis
Strategies for Sales Success with low inventory and high retail sales
Providing World-Class Service
For more information about Chaparral and Robalo boats, please visit www.ChaparralBoats.com or www.Robalo.com.
# # #
About Chaparral Boats, Inc. & Robalo Boats, LLC.
Chaparral Boats, Inc. and Robalo Boats LLC. are leading manufacturers of fiberglass boats under two brand names: sterndrive, jet, and outboard pleasure boats by Chaparral, including H2O Sport and Fish & Ski Boats, SSI and SSX Sportboats, Sunesta Sportdecks, Signature Cruisers, Vortex Jet Boats, SunCoast Outboard Sportdecks, and outboard sportfishing boats by Robalo. Chaparral Boats and Robalo Boats are subsidiaries of Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX). For more information about Marine Products Corporation, Chaparral and Robalo, please visit www.marineproductscorp.com, www.chaparralboats.com, and www.robalo.com.
Amy Parrish
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-310-6559
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn