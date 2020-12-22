MAXWELL MANSION'S NEW OWNERS TO HOST THREE DAY NEW YEARS CELEBRATION
Maxwell features three heated igloos that are conveniently located around the Mansion and availble to book for your small gathering or get together
Wisconsin Natives and Hospitality Veterans are the New Owners of Maxwell Mansion in Lake Geneva
In addition to our public events, we are excited to showcase our unique venue, which brings countless opportunities for corporate groups and social events alike.”LAKE GENEVA, WISCONSIN, USA, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A top boutique hotel in the nation, Maxwell Mansion in Lake Geneva, Wis., has been acquired by Luke and Monica Pfeifer. The acquisition was announced in October and finalized today. Located only two blocks from Geneva Lake, Guests will continue to experience exceptional service while enjoying the Mansion's vintage ambiance and the urBarn (urban/barn) setting of The Stables and The Carriage House.
The hospitality-focused team at Maxwell and the Pfeifers look forward to putting an end to 2020 and starting 2021 with a series of exclusive ticketed events that begin on December 31. Maxwell's New Year's Eve celebration, Dr. Maxwell's Cure for 2020, will feature a live DJ, hors d'oeuvres, signature cocktails, and a champagne toast hosted throughout the Mansion and heated igloos. The New Year will start with Tony Ocean's Rat Pack Weekend with performances on January 1 and January 2. Tickets are available to the public and hotel guests are guaranteed admission as a part of their overnight stay. For more information on these unique experiences and to purchase tickets before they run out, visit our website at www.MaxwellMansion1856.com.
Maxwell Mansion has been and will continue to be an exquisite destination for those visiting from out of town and locals from the Lake Geneva area. The property was named one of "The 16 Best Boutique Hotels in America" in a September 2020 story from Reader's Digest magazine. The Mansion building has a rich history dating back to 1856, when it was the first Mansion built in Lake Geneva. Maxwell Mansion encompasses more than the historic Mansion. It features 28 guest rooms, the password-required Speakeasy, Apothecary cocktail bar, a heated seasonal saltwater pool, and lush indoor and outdoor event space for weddings, social gatherings, and corporate groups alike. The two noteworthy bars are open to the public.
"We are honored to be able to own a property of such historical significance to the area," said Luke Pfeifer. "Maxwell Mansion is a true hidden gem and we look forward to the countless memories that will be created here, further enhancing its history in the years to come."
The Pfeifers are proud natives of Wisconsin and have relocated to Lake Geneva. Combined, they have over 35 years of hospitality experience. The Pfeifers will host a community open house at a later date.
"We look forward to continuing unique and safe experiences at Maxwell," said Monica Pfeifer. "In addition to our public events, we are excited to showcase our unique venue, which brings countless opportunities for corporate groups and social events alike."
The Pfeifers would like to thank Andrew Fritz for all of his dedication to Maxwell Mansion over the past eight years and working side-by-side with them through the acquisition process. Additionally, the Pfeifers thank all of those that have supported them on their adventure to acquire Maxwell Mansion, including their family, friends, local leaders, and various local businesses.
About Maxwell Mansion
Maxwell Mansion was established in the summer of 1856 as a summer home for a prominent Chicago surgeon, Dr. Philip Maxwell. The home's grand entrance, tall windows, elaborate wood moldings, marble fireplaces, and grand staircase gave testimony to Dr. Maxwell's prominent position in the community. Over the years, several different owners put their mark on the property, essentially rescuing it from the passage of time, a fate that befalls many a historic property. The most recent owner, Andrew Fritz, undertook an ambitious three-year renovation, adding to the boutique resort's grandeur. Today there are 28 suites total across the original home and adjacent Carriage House and Stables, an elegant ballroom, a Speakeasy, and an Apothecary cocktail bar. The property is surrounded by three acres of gardens graced with outdoor fireplaces, a heated saltwater pool, and a bocce ball court. The website is www.MaxwellMansion1856.com. The address is 421 Baker Street, just two blocks east of Geneva Lake, and the phone number is 262.248.9711.
