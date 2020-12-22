Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Our Most Beloved Christmas Carols

Eric Stewart Recording his radio show on WMAL 105.9 8:00 am Sundays

Christmas Cookies with Frosting....Yum!

The Eric Stewart Group in Rockville, Maryland

What Are The Real Stories

My favorite memories as a kid were going to my Grandparents and singing carols around a roaring fire. Join me as we share Amazing true stories behind these songs.”
— Eric Stewart
ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, USA, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join tenured radio host Eric Stewart, as he tells the stories behind some of our most beloved Christmas carols and hymns.

How did a 4-year-old girl inspire the creation of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer?
How did a classic Christmas song, “Oh, Holy Night,” cause a stop in fighting during the Franco-Prussian War?
Why was “White Christmas” so significant to American heroes fighting overseas?
What in the world is the true meaning behind the Twelve Days of Christmas?!

Find out the answers to these questions and much more when you hear Eric Stewart’s classic Christmas show. Grab a cup of hot chocolate or eggnog, wrap presents or sit back, and enjoy these stories filled with love, hope, and the true meaning of Christmas!

“My favorite memories as a kid were going to my Grandparents and singing carols around a roaring fire. Along life’s way, I have learned the Amazing true stories behind these songs and know you will love them, too!”

Eric has hosted a weekly real estate focused talk show on WMAL 105.9 FM, every Sunday since 2004. Tune in at 8 a.m. for Pointing You Home and learn everything you need to know about the local real estate market from buying to selling and everything in between!

Click the link below to listen to WMAL’s highly requested Christmas show brought to you by Eric Stewart.

Eric Stewart
Eric Stewart Group
+1 800-900-9104
AOC@ericstewartgroup.com

