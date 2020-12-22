2020-12-22 11:37:22.987 $50,000 Show Me Cash Prize Won in Kansas City

2020-12-22 11:37:22.987

Steven Deluca of Kansas City matched all five numbers drawn in the Dec. 10 Show Me Cash drawing to win the $50,000 jackpot. The winning numbers drawn that night were 5, 18, 24, 28, and 38.

Deluca’s winning ticket marks the 47th jackpot-winning ticket sold for Show Me Cash in 2020.

Deluca purchased the winning ticket at Macaluso’s Thriftway, 5004 NE Parvin Road, in Kansas City.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won.

Last fiscal year, players in Clay County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $23.2 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $2.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $9.8 million from Missouri Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.