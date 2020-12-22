DLI Announces Become an Alum Partnership with Flathead Valley Community College

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today announced that the Become an Alum (BAA) program has expanded to partner with Flathead Valley Community College (FVCC).

“We have a team ready to support and help you complete a certificate or associate’s degree,” said Job Service Kalispell Manager Laura Gardner. “Helping you succeed is our mission and we will be here for you each step of the way. Whatever got in the way of finishing the first time, we can help you address it.”

BAA program staff work with former students who left school before attaining a degree or credential and help them return to college. The program offers former students personalized guidance, support and resources. BAA seeks to connect employers who are seeking employees in their career field with individuals interested in pursuing education and training opportunities that give them the skills needed to fill those in-demand jobs.

“Local employers are also a key part of this program,” Gardner said. “We know that students completing a degree and certificate programs can help fill vacancies and in-demand fields in our area.”

By partnering with FVCC on this program, Job Service Kalispell staff have begun engaging in outreach and re-enrollment activities to link with students. Over 1,400 former students have been contacted and provided with information on how the program can help them finish their degree. The first enrollees are expected to start class at the start of the upcoming spring semester beginning in January 2021. Depending on need and available resources, assistance is available for the cost of books, supplies, tools, and other fees associated with finishing a degree.

FVCC offers a variety of online classes and flexible scheduling to assist non-traditional students and working professionals as they finish their degrees. FVCC's Student Support Services are available to work with individuals to find a certificate or degree program that meets their goals and lifestyle needs.

“This is a very positive partnership for our community, as FVCC has many programs that lead to careers in just a year or two such as a medical lab technician, electrician, firearms developer, graphic designer, medical lab assistant, and web developer,” said FVCC Vice President of Academic Affairs Chris Clouse. “Also, students that complete our programs get jobs - 76% of graduates from FVCC career and technical education programs obtain local jobs in northwest Montana.”

Students interested in the Become an Alum program are encouraged to contact Job Service Kalispell at (406) 758-6200 or KalispellJSC@mt.gov. Job Service workforce consultants encourage former students to contact them soon as it takes time to reapply, finish financial aid documents and the reenrollment steps needed to start during the upcoming spring semester.