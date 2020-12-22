Opportunities for Winter Anglers Throughout the Granite State

CONTACT: Jason Smith: 603-271-2501 Jay Martin: 603-271-3211 December 22, 2020

Concord, NH – Winter anglers in New Hampshire had some trout stocked especially for them during 2020. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department stocks trout during the fall to bolster the winter ice fishery, translating into some exciting fishing action this winter.

Winter anglers chasing trout can find lists of waters that remain open to the taking of trout year round on the Fish and Game website:

The following is a list of New Hampshire lakes and ponds that were stocked with trout during the fall of 2020: Akers Pond in Errol, Cedar Pond in Milan, Big Diamond Pond in Stewartstown (opens January 1, 2021), Highland Lake in Andover, Martin Meadow Pond in Lancaster, Mascoma Lake in Enfield, Mirror Lake in Woodstock, Pearl Lake in Lisbon, Pleasant Lake in Deerfield, Webster Lake in Franklin, White Lake in Tamworth, Tewksbury Pond in Grafton, and Streeter Pond in Sugar Hill. Please note that there are additional New Hampshire waterbodies open for year-round fishing besides those on this list.

“The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s hatcheries stock post-spawn brook and brown trout into selected waterbodies without a closed season before winter. These fish can range from 2 to 3 pounds each. Numbers, dates, and stocking locations vary annually. I would encourage anglers of all skill levels to take advantage of this season’s stocked opportunities throughout New Hampshire when weather conditions are favorable and once the ice is safe,” said NH Fish and Game Inland Fisheries Division Chief Jason Smith.

“The Granite State’s rivers and streams open to fishing on January 1, and there are some quality fish to be caught in some of the tailwater fisheries such as the Newfound River,” continued Smith. “When water levels are drawn down on larger lakes for the fall, prize-sized fish often drop down below dams creating opportunities for savvy winter anglers. This winter’s free fishing day is January 16, so why not try your luck through the ice this year.”

To read or download the brochure “Safety on Ice—Tips for Anglers,” visit www.wildnh.com/outdoor-recreation/ice-safety.html.

Learn more about fisheries management in New Hampshire, which is funded in part by the federal Sport Fish Restoration Program, at www.fishnh.com/fishing/fisheries-mgt.html.