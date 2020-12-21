Pelosi Statement on COVID Relief Wins for San Francisco

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement highlighting key wins for San Francisco in the bipartisan COVID-19 relief legislation passed in the House:

“Today, the House passed a strong emergency coronavirus relief agreement that secures urgently needed resources necessary to save lives and livelihoods in San Francisco and in communities across the country.

“Thanks to Democrats’ efforts, we secured billions of dollars to defeat the virus and accelerate the free and equitable distribution of vaccines. We secured direct payments to put money into Americans’ pockets, including mixed status families, and averted the sudden expiration of Unemployment Insurance while adding a $300 per week UI enhancement for Americans out of work. We won critically needed emergency rental assistance, including $26 million for San Francisco, as well as an eviction moratorium to keep vulnerable families in their homes. And for those devastated by the economic impacts of the crisis, we increased access to capital for small and minority-owned businesses, won a 15 percent increase to SNAP benefits, expanded SNAP access to food insecure college students and secured $400 million for food banks facing dire shortfalls in 2021.

“In San Francisco, families and businesses will receive vital funding to help address the health and economic crises inflicted by this pandemic. With thousands of frontline workers facing furloughs, the $819 million in transit funding for the region will be a lifeline to keep workers employed and ensure services keep flowing to residents in desperate need. We secured $37 million for San Francisco International Airport as well as the Payroll Support Program for airlines to bring employees back to work and lift up this essential industry. And to protect the health and safety of teachers, students and school staff, we secured over $10 billion in education investments for California, including nearly $7 billion for K-12 funding. With an additional $10 billion in short-term relief for child care providers we will help them stay open and help get parents back to work. And we further strengthen relief for students with the largest expansion of Pell Grant recipients in over a decade.

“Democrats are proud to have secured the inclusion of the Save Our Stages Act, which secures $15 billion in support for live venues and arts institutions that enrich the Bay Area and communities across the country. And to support our hardest-hit businesses, House Democrats secured changes to the PPP initiative so that restaurants and hospitality businesses can borrow 3.5 times their average total monthly payroll, rather than 2.5 times for other businesses, while also streamlining the loan forgiveness process for very small businesses and restaurants. We will continue our work to provide additional support to help our most underserved businesses meet the pandemic’s economic challenges.

“While we celebrate these key wins, we know that this is just a first step and that more is required to support San Francisco families. We look forward to working with the Biden-Harris Administration to advance relief that honors our state and local heroes on the frontlines of this crisis, crushes the virus and protects the health and well-being of all Americans.”

