Pelosi Announces that the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress will Continue Work in the 117th Congress Under Leadership of Chairman Derek Kilmer

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the extension of the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress, under the continued leadership of Chairman Derek Kilmer of Washington, for the 117th Congress.

“As Speaker of the House, it is a privilege to once again appoint Congressman Derek Kilmer as Chairman of the Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress where he will continue his respected, effective work For The People,” said Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “Chairman Kilmer is a leader and innovator, whose integrity and vision have guided the Select Committee in its efforts to advance bipartisan solutions to make the House more transparent, efficient and responsive to the needs of our communities. Strengthened by the historic diversity and dynamism of the 117th Congress, Chairman Kilmer and Members of the Select Committee will continue to champion the best ideas that ensure that the People’s House can carry on its vital work now and for years to come.”

“Through bipartisan collaboration and a commitment to reform, I’m proud that this Committee has approved nearly 100 recommendations over the course of the last year and a half to make Congress work better for the American people. But our work is only getting started,” said Chairman Kilmer. “I’m grateful for the Speaker’s support and the extension of the Select Committee through the 117th Congress. Together, Democrats and Republicans can continue to work together and make government function better for the folks we serve.”

