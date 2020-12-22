International Market Insights Guide Published by Guildhawk

CITY OF LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies considering expansion into new international markets have a new resource to help them. Guildhawk’s Markets Guide has been created to help steer companies through the initial research phase that comes with any international expansion.

In it, Guildhawk provides market insights for 10 of the world’s biggest economies, offering a quick rundown of opportunities, challenges, and things companies should know before investing time and resources into a new market venture or deal.

Guildhawk exists to unite people through language. Established in 2001, we are a Queens' Award winning international technology enabled language services and consultancy company. Being privately held, we are able to direct all our efforts to employing the most talented people in the world, developing new software and providing our clients with services tailored to their needs, not ours. We do this because we love to see others succeed and believe the world is better when we work together as one – for the greater good.

