Skip Partnership Provides Customer Boost for Huck’s Market

Our employees fell in love with Skip once they started using Skip,” says Jon Bunch, Huck’s Director of Marketing Business Development, “They became advocates for it.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huck’s Market has extended their partnership with contactless checkout provider Skip through 2021. The decision comes thanks to a marked increase in monthly active shoppers at Huck’s since implementing Skip’s Mobile checkout technology at all 124 of its locations this April.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many retailers to look for new checkout solutions to help keep shoppers safe. In examining their options, Huck’s ultimately decided to partner with Skip because of their suite of products, including their Mobile Checkout option.
This proved to be the right move for Huck’s, which has seen a rise in their monthly active shopper numbers since adopting Skip’s Mobile Checkout technology in their stores. Part of this success comes thanks to the usage and enthusiasm shown by store clerks during the rollout and the clerks eagerness to recommend the app to their customers.
“Our employees fell in love with Skip once they started using the app,” says Jon Bunch, Huck’s Director of Marketing Business Development, “They became advocates for it.”
Because of the positive response, Huck’s has decided to continue its partnership with Skip through 2021. Huck’s operates 124 stores across the Midwest, with locations in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee.
“In a tough year for brick-and-mortar stores, we’re proud to be able to help out Huck’s by providing the safest shopping option, giving peace of mind to their shoppers and clerks.” says Chase Thomason, Skip CEO.
Skip is a startup providing frictionless checkout solutions, including Mobile Checkout to the convenience store, grocery, and small-format retail industries through its suite of mobile apps.
