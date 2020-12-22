New Maximum Efficiency Area Light

Access Fixtures introduces the CARU, a new commercial-grade maximum efficiency area light.

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a Worcester, Massachusetts-based manufacturer of commercial, sports, and industrial lighting, is introducing a new area light designed with maximum efficiency in mind. The CARU area light emits over 150 lumens per watt and is affordably priced. In addition to its extreme efficiency, it also boasts a durable construction which includes a die-cast aluminum housing and an IP65 rating which protects against dirt and water intrusion. CARU is also available with three different mounting options - a yoke mount, slipfitter mount, and an adjustable pole arm mount.

“The CARU is an area light designed for maximum light efficiency and projection,” says Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. “This area light can be used anywhere that both affordability and lumen output are necessary, such as parking areas, walkways, parks, and sports courts.”

The CARU area light is available in wattages from 75w to 320w per fixture and all feature LED rated life of up to L70 @ 50,000 hours. CARU is available in a UV-stabilized bronze powdercoat finish. It is compatible with 0-10v dimming. This area light fixture has a color rendering index of 70+, and is available in either 4000K or 5000K. CARU is also available with the option of a twist-lock photocell to save light and energy during the day. Access Fixtures CARU area lights are available with a 5-year warranty. If customers have questions before ordering CARU area lights from Access Fixtures, they are advised to consult with a lighting specialist at 800-468-9925.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.

