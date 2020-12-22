Trail renovations planned at MDC's Springfield Nature Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A trail renovation project soon to begin at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Springfield Conservation Nature Center will, when completed, provide a better walking experience for the quarter million visitors that walk the nature center trails each year.

Starting Jan. 5, a portion of the nature center’s trail system will be closed Monday-Thursday of each week for approximately two months. This partial shutdown of the trail will allow needed renovation work to take place while, at the same time, still allow some usage of the trail. MDC crews plan to be finished by spring.

The trail renovation work, which will occur on the nature center’s Boardwalk Trail, will consist of removing the asphalt and replacing it with a more natural surface, as well as widening and stabilizing portions of the trail. This work will only impact a portion of the nature center’s three-mile trail system. Other nature center trails will remain open and signage will be in place to direct users to open trails.

MDC appreciates the public’s patience while this project is being completed. The MDC work team doing the trail work is also responsible for other maintenance projects in MDC’s 17-county Southwest Region.

For information about trails or to learn about other events at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center, call 417-888-4237.