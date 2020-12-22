Route 235 Closed Due to Downed Utility in Snyder County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 235 in Snyder County are advised the road is closed between Hertrick Ridge Road in Spring Township and Route 4016 (Middle Road) in Adams Township due to a downed utility line near the intersection with Route 4012 (Creek Road) in Spring Township.

A local detour is in place, motorists should drive with caution in the area.

The road is expected to reopen this afternoon.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

