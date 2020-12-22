Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 235 Closed Due to Downed Utility in Snyder County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 235 in Snyder County are advised the road is closed between Hertrick Ridge Road in Spring Township and Route 4016 (Middle Road) in Adams Township due to a downed utility line near the intersection with Route 4012 (Creek Road) in Spring Township.

A local detour is in place, motorists should drive with caution in the area.

The road is expected to reopen this afternoon.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3. 

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov 

