WTIA to end 2020 on High Note - Global Launch of (WLOG) Digital Currency to Transact with Real World Projects on Probit

WLOG Logo

WLOG Logo

WTIA Logo

WTIA Logo

Chairman Keun-Young Kim - WTIA

Chairman Keun-Young Kim, WTIA

Probit Logo

Probit Logo

Probit Mobile App

Probit Mobile App

WTIA to end 2020 on a High Note - Global Launch of (WLOG) Digital Currency to Transact with Real World Projects - 29thDec, 2020, 16:00hrs on Probit (Seoul Time)

The World of Trading, Logistics and Freight is well-due a Disruption - The WLOG Platform provides a simpler solution that is secure, transparent & resolves many of the logistics bottlenecks currently”
— Chairman Keun-Young Kim
NAMDAEMUN, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Token Issuing Alliance (WTIA) is the advisory and capital market solution of some of the biggest real-world blockchain projects globally. Projects include sovereign-level assetization programs, utility-token driven business models for listed companies, tokenized infrastructure securities, high technology applications and much more.

Is the Cryptocurrency Boom Just Beginning?

As Bitcoin surged through the $20,000 mark for the first time last week, the chief investment officer of New York-based money manager Guggenheim Partners, appeared on Bloomberg TV to make a startling claim – it should be worth 20 times' that. Scott Minerd, who heads investment policy said “We made a decision to start allocating towards Bitcoin when Bitcoin was at $10,000. It’s a little more challenging with the current price," Mr Minerd said. "But having said that, our fundamental work says that Bitcoin should be worth about $400,000”

2021 will be the year of The Digital Currency just like everything else Digital, The Time is Now to Adapt and Empower oneself to this need-of-the-hour blockchain based solution said Minsoo Kaycee Kim, CEO at WTIA, Seoul.

The World of Trading, Logistics and Freight is well-due a Disruption - WLOG is the answer quipped Chairman Keun-Young Kim, The WLOG Platform provides a simpler, better solution that is secure, transparent and resolves many of the bottlenecks that plague the current logistics industry he further added.

Managing today’s supply chains—all the links to creating and distributing goods—is extraordinarily complex. Depending on the product, the supply chain can span over hundreds of stages, multiple geographical (international) locations, a multitude of invoices and payments, have several individuals and entities involved, and extend over months of time. Due to the complexity and lack of transparency of our current supply chains, there is interest in how block- chains might transform the supply chain and logistics industry.

The WTIA Logistics Solution – the WLOG Platform provides a simpler, better solution that is secure, transparent and resolves many of the bottlenecks that plague the current logistics industry.

On the WLOG Platform, whenever a Buyer makes an order with a Seller, a smart contract based on the agreed conditions are made on the WTIA Blockchain. The Buyer then purchases WLOG Tokens for the settlement of the trade order and the WLOG Tokens are locked in the wallet until the completion of the trade. Once the required amount of WLOG tokens are locked in the wallet, the order is given to begin production with the manufacturer and the purchase order is recorded in the WTIA blockchain. Once the products are manufactured, they are shipped to the terminal or port and external inspectors perform quality and origin verifica- tion. The external inspectors will verify the origin and quality on the blockchain and it is recorded. After that, the product is loaded on the ship and external inspectors verify quantity and loading and record it on the blockchain. The product is then shipped to the buyer and verified by a Bill of Lading or GPS Certification. The WLOG tokens are then released to the seller automatically or manually by the buyer depending on the conditions of the contract.

The WLOG Platform is the first application of the WTIA Network, connecting sovereign projects with real-world business applications.

Register Here Now to join and trade with the (WLOG) community on Probit https://lnkd.in/dAw5dUw

Private Investors interested may please email rohan@wtia.io

Rohan Francis Britto
WTIA
+971 55 635 0635
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

WTIA Exchange Launch Worldwide. RxR/BTC/ETH Pairing - Seoul, South Korea

You just read:

WTIA to end 2020 on High Note - Global Launch of (WLOG) Digital Currency to Transact with Real World Projects on Probit

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Rohan Francis Britto
WTIA
+971 55 635 0635
Company/Organization
WTIA Co., Ltd
7F-4 Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, 39, Sejong-daero, Jung-gu
Seoul, 04513
Korea, Republic of
+82 1063680152
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The World Token Issuing Alliance (WTIA) is the advisory and capital market solution of some of the biggest real-world blockchain projects in the world. Projects include sovereign-level assetization programs, utility-token driven business models for listed companies, tokenized infrastructure securities, high technology applications and much more. Governments and large corporations seeking a new paradigm in management, asset utilization, business development and stakeholders engagement have joined the WTIA.

http://www.wtia.io

More From This Author
WTIA to end 2020 on High Note - Global Launch of (WLOG) Digital Currency to Transact with Real World Projects on Probit
Empowering a Smart City by Utilizing Strategic Insights & Contextual Intelligence in Real-time - IPgallery Targets UAE!
The Top FinTech Trends as we see it in 2020 --- Our Soul Searching Thoughts @ Payments2.0
View All Stories From This Author