WTIA to end 2020 on High Note - Global Launch of (WLOG) Digital Currency to Transact with Real World Projects on Probit

WTIA to end 2020 on a High Note - Global Launch of (WLOG) Digital Currency to Transact with Real World Projects - 29thDec, 2020, 16:00hrs on Probit (Seoul Time)
The World of Trading, Logistics and Freight is well-due a Disruption - The WLOG Platform provides a simpler solution that is secure, transparent & resolves many of the logistics bottlenecks currently”NAMDAEMUN, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Token Issuing Alliance (WTIA) is the advisory and capital market solution of some of the biggest real-world blockchain projects globally. Projects include sovereign-level assetization programs, utility-token driven business models for listed companies, tokenized infrastructure securities, high technology applications and much more.
— Chairman Keun-Young Kim
Is the Cryptocurrency Boom Just Beginning?
As Bitcoin surged through the $20,000 mark for the first time last week, the chief investment officer of New York-based money manager Guggenheim Partners, appeared on Bloomberg TV to make a startling claim – it should be worth 20 times' that. Scott Minerd, who heads investment policy said “We made a decision to start allocating towards Bitcoin when Bitcoin was at $10,000. It’s a little more challenging with the current price," Mr Minerd said. "But having said that, our fundamental work says that Bitcoin should be worth about $400,000”
2021 will be the year of The Digital Currency just like everything else Digital, The Time is Now to Adapt and Empower oneself to this need-of-the-hour blockchain based solution said Minsoo Kaycee Kim, CEO at WTIA, Seoul.
The World of Trading, Logistics and Freight is well-due a Disruption - WLOG is the answer quipped Chairman Keun-Young Kim, The WLOG Platform provides a simpler, better solution that is secure, transparent and resolves many of the bottlenecks that plague the current logistics industry he further added.
Managing today’s supply chains—all the links to creating and distributing goods—is extraordinarily complex. Depending on the product, the supply chain can span over hundreds of stages, multiple geographical (international) locations, a multitude of invoices and payments, have several individuals and entities involved, and extend over months of time. Due to the complexity and lack of transparency of our current supply chains, there is interest in how block- chains might transform the supply chain and logistics industry.
The WTIA Logistics Solution – the WLOG Platform provides a simpler, better solution that is secure, transparent and resolves many of the bottlenecks that plague the current logistics industry.
On the WLOG Platform, whenever a Buyer makes an order with a Seller, a smart contract based on the agreed conditions are made on the WTIA Blockchain. The Buyer then purchases WLOG Tokens for the settlement of the trade order and the WLOG Tokens are locked in the wallet until the completion of the trade. Once the required amount of WLOG tokens are locked in the wallet, the order is given to begin production with the manufacturer and the purchase order is recorded in the WTIA blockchain. Once the products are manufactured, they are shipped to the terminal or port and external inspectors perform quality and origin verifica- tion. The external inspectors will verify the origin and quality on the blockchain and it is recorded. After that, the product is loaded on the ship and external inspectors verify quantity and loading and record it on the blockchain. The product is then shipped to the buyer and verified by a Bill of Lading or GPS Certification. The WLOG tokens are then released to the seller automatically or manually by the buyer depending on the conditions of the contract.
The WLOG Platform is the first application of the WTIA Network, connecting sovereign projects with real-world business applications.
