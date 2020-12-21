2020-12-21 15:33:55.24 Grain Valley Man Wins $447,000 Show Me Cash Prize

2020-12-21 15:33:55.24

Jack Wilson of Gain Valley recently won a $447,000 Show Me Cash jackpot. The win came after Wilson matched all five winning numbers in the Dec. 9 drawing – 1, 3, 7, 18 and 32.

Wilson purchased his ticket at Casey’s General Store, 1251 SW Eagles Parkway, in Grain Valley.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is $95,000.

Wilson’s ticket was the 640th jackpot winning ticket in the game since it began in 2008 and the second-highest Show Me Cash prize of 2020.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

In FY20, players in Jackson County, where the ticket was sold, won more than $91 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. During the same time period, retailers received more than $8 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $36 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.